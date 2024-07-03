Norwegian expression of the day: Ha en fin ferie

Advertisement

What does it mean?

“Ha en fin ferie” means “have a nice holiday” when translated directly into English. Norway has what’s known as a “joint holiday”, which is called fellesferie in Norway.

This happens every year in early July and lasts four weeks. Fellesferie sees companies close or heavily reduce their operations to allow staff to take a summer holiday while their children are off school.

July is also typically the month when Norway enjoys the highest temperatures, allowing as many people as possible to experience some summer.

Not all workers will take the period off, although in some cases, employees may not have a choice and be made to take time off during this period.

With so many going on holiday, knowing how to wish people a good holiday makes sense. A more informal use of the experience would be to chop it down to just “god ferie”.

Use it like this:

Ha en fin ferie Nils!

Have a nice holiday Nils!

Vi sees til høsten. Ha en fin ferie! Frankrike er kjempefint på denne tiden av året.

See you this autumn! Have a nice holiday! France is super nice this time of year.