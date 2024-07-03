Everything you need to know about Norway's 'outdoor' kindergartens

Advertisement

The Norwegian word friluftsliv, meaning outdoor life, has become synonymous with the country in recent years. It is one of many Scandinavian lifestyle trends that attract admiring glances from around the world.

When it comes to enjoying an outdoor lifestyle, children in Norway start young, as preschools that place a particular emphasis on spending time outside—during all seasons and weather—are a popular choice among parents.

These kindergartens, typically called naturbarnehage or friluftsbarnehage, can be found all over the country, from the capital of Oslo to well above the Arctic Circle in the north.

There are more than 400 outdoor kindergartens in Norway, and their popularity has skyrocketed since the 2000s.

What is an outdoor kindergarten, and what do the children do?

The premise of the outdoor kindergarten is that a large proportion of the learning and play takes place outside.

Activities tend to focus on outdoor excursions, and the children will learn more about outdoor life through participation and play.

This will come in many forms, from nature walks to learning more specifically about nature and the environment, harvesting and planting, and environmental management.

This is done to help children form a connection with nature from a young age and to encourage learning through play.

What children will do on a day-to-day basis will depend a lot more on the season, and the specific centre itself, although kids are still sent on outdoor excursions in the winter,

Therefore, if you are curious more specifically about what your child would do if they attended, you should contact outdoor kindergartens near you.

Advertisement

Norway's kindergartens are governed by the Kindergarten Act, and there are specific rules and regulations regarding the content of the kindergarten's programme.

While much of the learning may be focused on the outdoors, children also learn other things. This covers everything from putting together the building blocks for later education to learning how to act in social settings and environments.

Even if you don't send your child to an outdoor preschool, most kindergartens emphasise that children spend at least part of the day outside when possible.

How do the kindergartens operate?

Kindergartens in Norway can be run by the local authorities or completely private. Even though private kindergartens do exist, prices are capped in Norway, so they don't become too expensive for parents.

From August 1st, 2024, all kindergarten places in Norway will be capped at 2,000 kroner per month. This will be the maximum, and some may even be cheaper.

Discounts are given to parents with more than one child in a kindergarten. Additionally, in Norway's most rural local authority, prices will be capped at 1,500 kroner per month. These prices don't include the cost of food and excursions, however.

These kindergartens will also work much like other ones, as parents pick up and drop off their kids at designated times.

Advertisement

Children are entitled to a place at a kindergarten in their local municipality, provided their parents apply in time. A child whose first birthday is before the end of August in the year in which you apply is eligible from that month to start.

Children born in the autumn months can start from the month of their first birthday. The deadline to apply for kindergartens is typically March 1st.

Attending kindergarten is the norm in Norway, and more than 90 percent of children attend.

If an outdoor kindergarten isn't your thing, there are also institutions that operate more traditionally, allow parents to drop in and out during the day, or take a specific pedagogical approach like Steiner kindergartens.

READ MORE: Everything parents in Norway need to know about preschool

Have your say

Do your children attend an outdoor kindergarten, or have they done so in the past? We'd love to hear from you. You can comment below or get in touch with us directly at [email protected]