Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Norwegian tourists evacuated from Kos due to forest fire

A major forest fire on the Greek holiday island of Kos has prompted the evacuation of tourists.

On Tuesday morning, the travel company TUI reported that they had relocated 40 Norwegian tourists overnight. In total, over 70 Norwegian tourists have been evacuated so far.

Anne Mørk-Løwengreen, TUI's communications manager, informed the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) that the evacuations were conducted following recommendations from authorities.

The guests from the Kardamena area on Kos were moved to safer locations in other hotels outside the affected zone.

Grindr loses privacy court case, must pay 65 million kroner fine

Grindr, the popular LGBTQ+ dating app, has lost its case in the Oslo District Court and must pay a 65 million kroner fine imposed by the Norwegian Data Protection Authority for violating the Personal Data Act.

The court also ordered Grindr to cover approximately half a million kroner in court costs.

Government attorneys Hanne Bjurstrøm Jahren and Thea Westhagen Edell hailed the ruling as a significant victory for privacy, stating that Grindr's practices breached privacy regulations.

Grindr expressed disappointment with the court's decision. Kelly Peterson Miranda, a top executive at Grindr, stated that the company is reviewing the decision and considering an appeal.

Norwegian citizen released on bail in Somaliland

A Norwegian citizen arrested in Somaliland has been released on bail due to illness but must remain in the unrecognised country until his court case is heard.

His lawyer, Farid Bouras, confirmed that the charges against the man in question stem from allegedly making inappropriate remarks about the president.

Arrested on June 20th, the man is not allowed to leave and has surrendered his passport.

Man imprisoned after threatening bus passengers in Oslo with a knife

A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody after threatening bus passengers with a knife at Carl Berner Square in Oslo on Saturday.

He was arrested nearby shortly after the incident.

The man faces charges of two counts of making threats with a knife and violence against the police, including kicking, spitting, and threatening officers during his arrest.

He has a history of convictions for violence, threats, and drug offences.

His lawyer told the newspaper Avisa Oslo that the man has struggled with drug problems and is now receiving assistance from the healthcare system.