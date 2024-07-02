Everything you need to know about Norway's ferry connections

Advertisement

Whether you're a local commuting to work or a tourist exploring the country's famed fjords and islands, Norway's ferry connections are an almost unavoidable part of the journey.

In regions like western and northern Norway, travellers often depend on ferries and express boats to navigate the rugged landscape.

Opting for a ferry can significantly shorten travel times, making it a practical and affordable choice for many journeys.

However, using a ferry is not just a practical necessity; it's one of the highlights of visiting Norway.

The upsides, and challenges, of using ferries in Norway

The Norwegian landscape can make overland travel challenging and time-consuming.

That's why ferries are so popular in the country. They connect towns, villages, and islands of all sizes.

Norway's ferry network - with over 100 connections - supports island-hoppers and commuters, allowing travellers to tailor their itineraries to their needs.

Typically, boarding ferries in most of the country is no problem if you arrive 25 minutes before your scheduled departure.

However, during the summer, some of the most popular routes can have long queues, so it is advisable to arrive earlier.

Routes like Geiranger–Hellesylt, Lauvvik–Lysebotn, Bognes-Lødingen, and Bodø-Moskenes are especially busy, and planning ahead can ensure a smoother journey.

Furthermore, many terminals are conveniently equipped with webcams so you can check for queues.

Navigating the ferry system in Norway is straightforward, as the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (Statens Vegvesen) provides comprehensive information on routes, departure times, and traffic reports on its website.

Ferry prices

Ferries in Norway are an economical means of transport.

For short journeys, you can expect to pay between 30 and 40 kroner as a passenger on foot. If you're driving a car, the cost will amount to 65-100 kroner.

If you're embarking on a short sea journey, expect to pay around 45 kroner as a foot passenger and 130 kroner as a driver with a car.

Most ferry services use an automatic payment system for drivers, simplifying the boarding process, while passengers on foot can usually pay ferry conductors.

Note: Some of the smaller, less busy lines are completely free – or offered at a 50% reduced price.

More on that below.

Free ferries – a recent governmental initiative

Starting in July and August, 2023, the Norwegian government introduced a measure to provide free ferry journeys on routes with less than 100,000 passengers annually.

For more detailed information, including a complete list of free ferry connections, you can visit the government's website.

This initiative, aimed to improve accessibility for residents and support the economic viability of island communities.

This measure primarily benefits island residents who rely on ferries as their only link to the mainland, especially in the context of helping those who must frequently travel for necessities such as groceries, medical appointments, and education.

Commuters who use these ferry routes for work also benefitted from this initiative, as it made it somewhat more feasible for people to live on islands while working on the mainland, supporting populations in island communities.

Tourists visiting Norway's scenic islands also benefitted from this affordable travel option.

Lastly, local businesses, particularly those involved in tourism and transportation, have seen positive impacts from this policy. However, this has resulted in some challenges in some island communities.

Drawbacks to free ferries?

Some regions have faced downsides due to the introduction of free ferry services. In parts of regions like western Norway, the number of ferry departures has been slashed to accommodate the new free ferry policy.

This reduction in services leads to longer waiting times and less flexibility for both locals and tourists. The decreased frequency of departures is particularly problematic during weekends, holidays, and peak tourist season when demand is high.

Travellers may encounter long queues and miss connections, disrupting their plans.

Marina Mihaljevic, a resident of the Austevoll archipelago in western Norway who works at the Institute of Marine Research, told The Local Norway that the free ferries have increased traffic on the remaining departure slots.

"It's positive that we don't pay, but increased traffic is definitely a problem. Considering that the Sandvikvåg-Husavik line is also free, the traffic of trucks and cars with camper vans has increased because it is cheaper for them to go across the islands to get to Bergen than to take the Sandvikvåg-Bergen line... It has never been the case that so many cars remain in front of the ferry and don't manage to get on board as is the case now. People have to get there more than half an hour earlier to be reasonably sure they'll be able to catch the ferry. The pressure is especially high on weekends and holidays when the queues at Krokeide are huge," Mihaljevic said.

She also noted that the biggest problem was "the lack of night lines" and the fact that "the last ferry is at 10:35pm from the islands to Krokeide and at 11:20pm from Krokeide to the island," which makes reaching the airport in Bergen quite tricky.

"For those who often travel by air, the problem of going to and from Flesland Airport in Bergen is notable. It's the same with the first morning ferry, which is at 5:55 am," she told The Local.