Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Rain expected in southern Norway this week

Southern Norway is set for a rainy week with little summer sunshine in sight. According to state meteorologist Håkon Mjelstad, significant rainfall is expected towards the end of the week.

While the exact amount of precipitation and temperatures remain uncertain, no major weather warnings are expected.

"It's likely to be more of an annoyance than a serious issue," Mjelstad told the newspaper VG.

However, there's a silver lining: an improvement in weather is forecasted for the weekend, which could lead to sunnier skies.

Oslo's Inner Ring Road closes for three years

Ring 1 in Oslo closed to traffic on Monday at 5am, marking the start of significant traffic changes in Norway's capital that are expected to last for the next three years.

This closure, part of a major tunnel upgrading project, will greatly impact the city's residents and commuters.

The upgrade involves lowering the Hammersborg Tunnel and the Vaterland Tunnel by ten meters.

Ring 1, also known as the Oslo Inner Ring Road, is a crucial circular route in the heart of the city, connecting various central districts and enabling efficient traffic flow.

Traffic fatalities in June

In June, 13 people died in traffic accidents in Norway, with more than half of these fatalities involving motorcycles.

This marks an increase from the same month last year, which saw 12 deaths, according to the preliminary figures from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

In the first six months of the year, traffic accidents claimed 51 lives, five more than the 46 fatalities recorded during the same period last year.

Guides fined for disturbing polar bears in Svalbard

Two guides from a French shipping company have been fined 20,000 kroner each for disturbing polar bears in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole.

The incident occurred on June 23rd when the guides led guests to an area where a polar bear and its cub were feeding on a whale carcass.

The Svalbard authorities reported that the animals were disturbed and left the area.