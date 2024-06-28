Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Several law changes come into effect in July

Several laws will be updated and changed starting Monday, July 1st. Among other things, juvenile criminals will receive stricter punishments, leasing a car will become more expensive, and cash benefits will be cut.

Energy companies may also have their licenses to participate in the electricity market withdrawn if they do not follow new tighter regulations. One such measure being introduced is customers being able to back out of energy deals free of charge within 30 days if the supplier wants to make the deal worse.

It will become easier to sell second-hand clothes, furniture, and sports equipment, while those selling precious metals, precious stones, cultural objects, art, antiques, collectables, cars, and trailers will still need a permit from the police to do so.

Strike at Kristiansand Zoo averted

The employer organisation and union responsible for workers at Kristiansand reached a deal on wages and working conditions, which has averted a strike at the attraction.

The agreement for members of the Norsk Arbeidsmandsforbundwill union cover those working at bowling alleys, swimming baths and other leisure facilities.

“There have been demanding but constructive negotiations. I am happy that we have ensured our members increased purchasing power, and that our members now receive the same pay and treatment as their unorganised colleagues. Equal pay for equal work is an important principle for us,” union leader Brede Edvardsen said.

Norway’s Consumer Council warns of currency tricks

Those travelling to and from Norway have been advised on what to do when a card machine or ATM offers travellers the opportunity to pay in the currency of the country they are visiting or the currency used in the country they have travelled from.

The consumer organisation has told travellers to always pay in the currency of the country they are visiting.

Those who choose to pay in the currency they travelled from are typically charged a markup of six or seven per cent.

Two festivals were cancelled on Thursday due to the weather

The Tons of Rock festival in Oslo was cancelled on Thursday due to stormy weather, while the By the Pond in Sandefjord music festival was also dropped on Thursday.

Southern Norway was hit by heavy rain on Thursday evening, something which will continue into Friday.