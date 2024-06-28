TELL US: How do you cope with heatwaves in Scandinavia?
With temperatures soaring across Scandinavia this week, we want to hear about how you cope with Nordic heatwaves and whether they feel worse than they do back home.
A temperature of 25C (77F) might not feel like a big deal in many countries, but in Scandinavia, it's warm.
While Scandinavians are generally used to colder temperatures, there's more to it than this: The way cities and buildings are designed -- to retain heat rather than keep cool -- goes some way to explaining why temperatures that feel like a regular summer day elsewhere seem so severe in the Nordics.
READ ALSO: Why are temperatures of 25C considered a heatwave in Sweden?
We'd like to hear from our readers in Norway, Sweden and Denmark about how they experience hot temperatures in these countries compared to elsewhere, and what they think could be done.
Have a look at the survey below and tell us what you think. If you can't see the form in your browser, click here.
Comments
See Also
A temperature of 25C (77F) might not feel like a big deal in many countries, but in Scandinavia, it's warm.
While Scandinavians are generally used to colder temperatures, there's more to it than this: The way cities and buildings are designed -- to retain heat rather than keep cool -- goes some way to explaining why temperatures that feel like a regular summer day elsewhere seem so severe in the Nordics.
READ ALSO: Why are temperatures of 25C considered a heatwave in Sweden?
We'd like to hear from our readers in Norway, Sweden and Denmark about how they experience hot temperatures in these countries compared to elsewhere, and what they think could be done.
Have a look at the survey below and tell us what you think. If you can't see the form in your browser, click here.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.