TELL US: How do you cope with heatwaves in Scandinavia?

A temperature of 25C (77F) might not feel like a big deal in many countries, but in Scandinavia, it's warm.

While Scandinavians are generally used to colder temperatures, there's more to it than this: The way cities and buildings are designed -- to retain heat rather than keep cool -- goes some way to explaining why temperatures that feel like a regular summer day elsewhere seem so severe in the Nordics.

We'd like to hear from our readers in Norway, Sweden and Denmark about how they experience hot temperatures in these countries compared to elsewhere, and what they think could be done.

