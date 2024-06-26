What's the weather going to be like in Norway's main holiday month?

Advertisement

Marek Ratajczak, a forecaster at the Norwegian Meteorological Institute, told The Local that July was shaping up to be "quite usual for the Norwegian climate", with a few days of sunshine, followed by a few days of colder weather, and dry days interspersed with rainy days.

"What the forecasts show is that there is a higher probability of low pressure systems in the Scandinavian region, which means that the weather will probably be changing a bit, like it has been doing in now in June. So we will have some cold days and some warm days."

On the plus side, he said that the forecasts suggested this July would be slightly warmer than average, but it could also be rainy.

"It depends where the low pressure is located. If it's located closer to the UK, then it has a higher chance of bringing in hot air from the south and southeast," he said.

"The low pressure may also increase the chance of at least some periods of precipitation. You can expect a bit of usual Norwegian weather, when you have some days of sunshine and some days of rain, but there are no signals suggesting that it's going to be unusually wet."

Yr, the weather forecaster jointly run by the institute and NRK, only issues 21-day forecasts, but already in the days leading up to July 21st, it's clear that some rain is expected.

Here are Yr's 21-day forecasts for Oslo, Bergen, and Tromsø on June 26th:

Oslo:

Bergen:

Tromsø:

Yr expects temperatures in Oslo to fluctuate between 14C and 20C in the first week of July, rising to 21C on the Saturday and Sunday. The second week of July, will be slightly warmer at the start of the week, with temperatures rising as high as 25C on the weekend, and remaining around that warm in the first half of the third week.

In Bergen, it will be significantly cooler, with temperatures fluctuating between 10C-15C in the first week of July, becoming slightly warmer during the second week, hitting a peak of around 20C on the weekend, and then remaining around that warm for the first half of the third week.

In Tromsø, the story is similar but a little cooler, with temperatures of between 10C and 17C in the first week, staying closer to 17C in the second week.