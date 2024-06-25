Why do all homes in Norway seem to look the same?

Advertisement

Before we explain the similarities there is plenty of variety among homes in Norway.

Different regions in Norway have their own styles, and people's personal tastes and modern trends also play a role.

Furthermore, urban areas are way more eclectic compared to rural and more isolated regions, and at the same time, the biggest cities need to deal with population pressure.

READ MORE: What you need to know about the Norwegian housing model

However, it is undeniable that a few significant trends dominate the landscape in most of Norway's towns and cities.

The traditional wooden house

The first trend is the traditional wooden house, which is often medium-sized and square.

These homes, painted in classic colours such as white, dark red, ochre yellow, or brown, are omnipresent across Norway.

While you will easily spot them in any smaller town, even the two largest cities – Oslo and Bergen – still boast many traditional wooden houses.

READ MORE: Oslo versus Bergen: Five big differences between Norway's two largest cities

If you take a walk to Bergen's Old Town, you'll find an array of traditional wooden houses in the area behind the UNESCO-protected Bryggen Wharf. Many wooden houses can also be found in the centrally located Verftet neighbourhood on the Nordnes peninsula.

Their uniform appearance stems from historical building practices and the practicality of using wood as a primary construction material in a forest-rich country.

These homes not only serve as a testament to Norway's architectural heritage but also adapt well to the country's climate, providing insulation against the cold.

Additionally, local building regulations often dictate specific architectural styles to preserve the cultural heritage of Norwegian towns and villages – especially in neighbourhoods with a rich past.

Advertisement

Modern Norwegian housing

The second trend includes more modern housing solutions, such as terraced houses, new builds, and apartment blocks.

These structures are increasingly common in urban areas where space is at a premium. Many construction projects in the outskirts of Bergen feature this kind of development as the city expands to accommodate its growing population.

This trend reflects contemporary architectural styles and is often designed with energy efficiency and sustainability in mind.

The uniformity here is driven by modern urban planning in cities like Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, and Stavanger.

Advertisement

The Aker Brygge wharf area in central Oslo. Photo by Meriç Dağlı on Unsplash

Traditional vs modern: What advocates of the two styles say

Supporters of traditional Norwegian homes argue that these old structures are very durable. They point out that the wood used in homes from 40 to over 80 years ago comes from slow-growing trees, making it dense and rot-resistant.

Compared to modern building materials, which they often view as inferior, they claim that wood in these older homes ensures longevity – as long as the house has been adequately maintained.

READ MORE: What you should know before buying a house in rural Norway

Furthermore, the longevity of old wooden houses in Norway is well-documented. Many homes built in the early 20th century still retain their original structure despite multiple renovations.

As long as the wood remains dry, it can last for decades – or even centuries.

Advertisement

On the other hand, with advancements in building technology, modern houses are designed to minimise heat loss, reduce energy consumption, and lower utility bills - particularly relevant in the cost-of-living crisis plaguing Norway and Europe in recent years.

These homes often feature high-level insulation, double or triple-glazed windows, and advanced heating systems, which make them more environmentally friendly and cost-effective in the long run.

Another key advantage of modern homes is their adherence to strict building codes and standards.

Today, Norwegian houses are built to high specifications, ensuring safety, comfort, and durability. Mandated ventilation systems improve indoor air quality and prevent issues like mould and dampness.

In addition to technical improvements, modern homes are also designed with contemporary lifestyles in mind. Open floor plans and larger windows create bright and adaptable living spaces.