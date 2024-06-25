Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

New figures show increase in refugees joining Norway's workforce

In 2023, the number of refugees completing Norway's introduction program surged to 11,400, up from 3,000 in 2022.

This program aims to integrate refugees into Norwegian society and the workforce by teaching the Norwegian language, societal norms, and work-related skills.

Some 41 percent of participants found employment immediately after finishing the program, a significant rise from 24 percent in 2022.

The introduction program is mandatory for refugees aged 18 to 55 and their family members. Ukrainian refugees constituted the largest group of participants in the observed period.

NTNU addresses espionage risks

Dean Olav Bolland, the head of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology's (NTNU) Faculty of Engineering, acknowledged the presence of spies at the university on Monday.

"We expect that we certainly have spies and that we are being exploited," Bolland said in an interview with the newspaper Morgenbladet.

This sentiment aligns with the National Threat Assessment by Norway's security service.

In response, NTNU plans to hire former police officers to enhance ICT and physical security.

A recent survey revealed that since 2020, Norwegian researchers have published over 400 studies with Chinese military universities, raising concerns about the potential military applications of this research.

Norwegian police arrest 11 in drug network case

On Monday, 11 people were arrested across various police districts in Norway for serious drug crimes and involvement in an organised criminal group, according to a National Criminal Investigation Service (Kripos) press release.

The arrests were made following a European arrest warrant issued by Spanish authorities.

This development stems from an extensive investigative collaboration between multiple countries targeting the criminal network.

Police attorney Anja Perminow Stenersen of Kripos confirmed that the Spanish authorities have requested the extradition of these people for prosecution in Spain.

Several of the suspects were already known to Norwegian police.

Armed police operation in Skien

On Monday evening, police in Skien, a municipality in Telemark County, launched an armed operation after reports of a person threatening to kill several people at a local address.

Initially, it was believed the person was armed with a knife, according to operations manager Tommy Eriksen.

However, upon securing the situation, police clarified that no knife was involved, and no one was threatened with a knife.