Why Norway can expect a boom in visitor numbers this summer

Norway, typically known for its winter tourism, is becoming an increasingly attractive summer destination.

On Monday, Norwegian business media reported that many Norwegian hotels registered a positive outlook for summer bookings nationwide.

In Oslo, nearly 70 percent of hotel rooms were occupied last month, and industry experts believe that advance bookings indicate strong demand.

This shift is notable compared to traditional hotspots in Southern and Southeastern Europe, which have experienced extreme temperatures in recent summers.

Furthermore, several other factors have bolstered Norway's appeal as a tourist destination, boosting its attractiveness as a summer destination and attracting more visitors.

Milder temperatures, a weak krone, and lower prices

While countries like Croatia, Spain, and Italy experience scorching summer heat, Norway's milder temperatures provide a refreshing alternative.

At the same time, recent price level shifts are also making Norway more accessible for tourists.

In 2023, Norway's price level was 25 percent higher than the EU average, a significant drop from the previous year's 43 percent difference, according to the preliminary figures from this year's European purchasing power survey.

This change, coupled with a favourable exchange rate, means tourists can now get more value for their money.

A weak krone allows visitors to stretch their budgets further when exchanging their currency for Norwegian kroner, even after considering inflation.

Norway's natural beauty draws tourists year-round. Pictured is the Geirangerfjord. Photo by Nick Night on Unsplash

A big year for culture in Norway, bookings on the rise

Adding to the allure of Norway's incredible nature, culture is also a big reason to visit the country during the summer of 2024.

Bodø in northern Norway has been designated as the European Capital of Culture for 2024, which brings with it a host of cultural events and attractions.

The positive trend extends to the broader region, where new hotel projects are being launched, signalling confidence in the industry's future.

Tromsø, for instance, is expected to see a surge in hotel guests this July.

"For those of us who provide support when it comes to new hotel projects, it is clear that people have faith in the hotel industry going forward, after some exceptionally difficult years during the pandemic," Peter Wiederstrøm, hotel consultant at Wiederstrøm Hotel Consulting, told the business newspaper e24.

Trude Laberg, communications advisor at Strawberry (formerly known as Nordic Choice Hotels), highlighted both Bodø and Bergen (western Norway) as standout destinations this summer, with strong demand compared to previous years.

"We see strong signs that there is more international volume coming compared to previously. More people have probably opened their eyes to Norway because of the currency effect and the milder summer heat," Laberg said.

Kristiansand (southern Norway), in particular, has seen a significant uptick in bookings for July, reflecting a broader trend of increased interest in Norwegian destinations.

Opportunities for late bookers

Despite the rising demand, late bookers still have good opportunities to secure accommodations in popular Norwegian tourism destinations.

This July, the average price for renting a holiday home or cabin on Finn.no, Norway's largest online marketplace, is around 2,500 kroner per night.

According to the platform's press officer, Linda Glomlien, popular destinations this summer include Øyer (Hafjell), Vesterøy, and Stavern, which also reflects the summer music festival season in the country.