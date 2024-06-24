Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Norway sets new egg import record amid shortage

As was the case for most of the year, Norway faced a significant egg shortage in May, leading to an unprecedented spike in egg imports.

A record-breaking 750 tonnes of eggs were imported, surpassing the previous month's record of 462 tonnes by nearly 300 tonnes, marking a two-thirds increase, Statistics Norway (SSB) reported.

The egg shortage has been troubling Norway for a long time, forcing the authorities to intervene earlier in the year to address it.

Bird strikes force two SAS planes to turn back

On Friday evening, two SAS planes bound for Longyearbyen and Alta were struck by birds shortly after taking off from Gardermoen Airport in Oslo at 7 pm.

Both planes had to turn around for routine checks. According to SAS's director of public relations, Knut Morten Johansen, the Longyearbyen-bound passengers continued their journey on a new plane.

While the incidents caused some delays, Johansen confirmed that both planes resumed their trips to their intended destinations.

Employment among single parents in Norway on the rise

In 2022, 77 percent of single parents in Norway were employed, marking a steady increase since 2011, according to a new analysis from the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV).

The study, spanning from 2011 to 2023, also noted a decrease in the number of single parents from 135,000 to 125,000, Forskning.no reported.

While most single parents were women, employment rates are slightly higher among men, with 84 percent employed compared to 75 percent of women.

Norwegian citizen arrested in Somaliland

A Norwegian citizen of Somali background has been arrested in Somaliland, the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed during the weekend.

Press officer Tuva Bogsnes stated that the ministry was providing consular assistance but could not disclose further details due to confidentiality.

The arrest took place on June 20th, according to Hargeisa police operations manager Sareeye Guuto Ibraahim.

Media reports indicate the person was detained after criticizing the government on social media while en route to Hargeisa.