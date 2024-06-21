Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

No strike among Norway's aircraft technicians after lengthy negotiations

There will be no strike among aircraft technicians on Friday and during the weekend, as talks between employee and employer representatives have been successfully concluded.

The Norwegian Aviation Technician Organisation (NFO) and NHO Luftfart reached an agreement on Friday morning.

National mediator Mats Wilhelm Ruland announced the successful resolution of the negotiations, calling it "one of the most challenging mediations" this year.

Avinor reported that up to 1.8 million travellers are expected to pass through Norway's four largest airports in the next two weeks, meaning the strike would have caused significant disruptions for passengers.

Norwegian politicians to receive 5.2 percent salary increase

Norwegian politicians, including parliamentary representatives, ministers, and the prime minister, will see a 5.2 percent salary increase this year.

This translates to an over 60,000 kroner raise for parliamentary representatives, bringing their annual salary to 1,171,000 kroner. Ministers will earn 1,671,256 kroner annually, and the prime minister's salary will be 2,057,177 kroner.

Despite opposition from the Red Party (Rødt), the Liberal Party (SV), and the Greens (MDG), the wage increase received broad support in the Norwegian parliament (Storting).

The salary increase applies retroactively, starting May 1st.

Flight ban over Oslo during Pride parade

On Saturday, June 29th, during Oslo's Pride parade, flying over the city centre will be prohibited from 6 am to 6 pm, including planned drone flights with special permission, according to the Oslo police.

Media seeking exemptions must apply for permission from the police, and others must apply through the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority.

However, the police noted that approval of these applications is not guaranteed.

Norway, Sweden, and Finland agree to set up military transport corridor

On Thursday, the heads of state from Norway, Sweden, and Finland met in Bodø to enhance military cooperation in the north.

They agreed to establish a military transport corridor through the northern regions of their countries.

The corridor will facilitate the rapid movement of personnel and equipment from Norwegian ports to Sweden and Finland.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre highlighted the significance of this collaboration.

"We can work together to defend each other in a completely different way now that we are all part of NATO," he said.