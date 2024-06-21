Strike among Norway's aircraft technicians called off

Advertisement

Roughly 1.8 million expected Norwegian weekend travellers can breathe a sigh of relief - the potential strike by aircraft technicians has been called off, with the Norwegian Aviation Technician Organisation (NFO) and NHO Luftfart reaching an agreement.

National mediator Mats Wilhelm Ruland announced the successful resolution of the negotiations, calling it "one of the most challenging mediations" this year.

"This is one of the most difficult mediations we have had this year. It is extra good to reach the finish line in such a dispute," Ruland said, according to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK).

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the talks.

The agreement, confirmed by both employee and employer representatives, was reached after the initial deadline expired at midnight, with negotiations extending well into the early hours of Friday.

Background

The negotiations had broken down in May, and a failure to reach an agreement would have led to a strike starting Friday morning, potentially disrupting travel for many as the summer holidays for school pupils begin this weekend.

Avinor reported that up to 1.8 million travellers are expected to pass through Norway's four largest airports in the next two weeks.

A strike would have impacted maintenance and repairs for airlines such as SAS, Norwegian, and Widerøe.

Erik Lahnstein, the head of NHO Luftfart, expressed relief at avoiding a strike.

"We are very happy that we avoided a strike and that thousands of passengers are not affected by aviation disruption now that we are heading into the summer holidays," he said.