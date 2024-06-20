Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Støre meets with Nordic counterparts

Norway's PM Jonas Gahr Støre is on an official trip with his counterparts from Sweden and Finland, Ulf Kristersson and Alexander Stubb.

The three visited Bodø, marking the first time they had met since Sweden and Finland became members of NATO.

In the event of a crisis, Norway would now provide help to the other two countries with assistance.

"In a crisis, we expect the main help to come from the sea, and we plan for that," Støre told reporters.

"We need a common understanding of how to preserve peace, stability and order in this area," he added.

The three will head to sea on a RIB boat today before attending a secret defence brief.

As many as 24 honour killings in Norway since 2000

A new report from Norway's serious crime unit, Kripos, has found that there were as many as 24 murder cases with honour as a motive between 2000 and 2022.

"Honour killings are a serious social problem that the police take very seriously. To prevent and investigate this form of crime, we need more knowledge. With this report, Kripos contributes to providing a better knowledge base for identifying honour killings in the future," Kristin Kvigne from Kripos said in a statement.

An honour killing is the murder of a relative who is perceived to have brought dishonour to a family. The victim tends to be a woman or a girl.

Popular cable car could be shut

The Norwegian Railway Inspectorate has closed the cable car in Rjukan as it was deemed unsafe. The cable car may remain closed for the entirety of summer.

The cable car was the first of its kind in northern Europe and was built in 1928 as a gift to the people of Rjukan.

"Stoppage is a measure we only use when there may be a danger to life and health. We fully understand that this affects more than the Krossobanen (the cable car) itself, but our job is to ensure safe cable cars for the public. When Krossobanen has not shown well enough that the public's safety is taken care of, we have no choice but to close the track," Erik Ø. Reiersøl-Johnsen from the inspectorate told public broadcaster NRK.

Summer weather to return to Norway

Norway can expect a hot summer this year, news site ABC Nyheter reports.

"As the seasonal forecasts say, it is suggested that it will be a hot summer this year," Charalampos Sarchosidis from the Meteorological Institute told the news site.

Eastern Norway will become warmer over the next three weeks following a period of rain. However, northern Norway will see rain and lower temperatures. The region would also have to wait a while before temperatures rise above 20.

Western Norway, as is typical, will see plenty of precipitation. Still, there would be periods of sunshine.