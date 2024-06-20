Norway's famous Trollstigen road to be closed for the rest of 2024

Advertisement

Norway's iconic Trollstigen road was closed by Møre and Romsdal county council on Thursday after six rockfalls in ten days.

The closure comes after the road was only opened for summer on June 7th. When the road opened this year, several measures were implemented to try to reduce congestion and the risk of rockfalls.

"Now it is the case that we have tried with all possible means to keep this road open. But now it's the case that now we just have to stop before someone gets seriously injured or loses their life," county road manager Ole Jan Tønnesen told public broadcaster NRK.

Geologists examined the road before the final decision to close it for summer. After a car was hit by a rock on Monday, geologists, the council, and a private contractor carried out a risk assessment.

The road, a mountain pass famous for its 11 hairpin turns, is on county road 63 between the municipalities of Rauma and Fjord. Around a million people use the road every year.

The Trollstigen plateau would remain open from the Valldall side. The plateau has a car park and several viewing platforms for visitors to take in a view of the famous hairpin bends on the mountain road.

