Five things you can do at Norwegian libraries other than borrow books

Advertisement

Around 26 million people visited one of Norway's libraries in the last year. While the number of books borrowed has increased, so has the number of people attending library events.

Libraries in Norway offer so much more than books, which is part of why the number of people using them is at record levels.

The Local has rounded up some of the things you can do with your library besides taking out books, CDs, and DVDs.

Brushing up on your Norwegian skills or learning a new language

Libraries in Norway's biggest cities typically run language workshops and language cafes. These language cafes allow volunteers to help one another with their skills.

Some focus solely on Norwegian, and act as a place where participants can practice freely with one another and meet new people.

Others will focus on other skills, so if you speak a language other than English, a local will teach you some of their language in exchange for learning more about your mother tongue.

Even people with only the English language in their repertoire may find some benefit, as there are still many Norwegians who want to brush up on their skills.

It's worth checking your local library's website to see if they offer such a service. For example, almost every Deichman library in Oslo offers language cafes. If they don't, we're sure you can contact the local library and register your interest in holding a language-based event.

Pursue your hobbies

Perhaps the most famous of Norway's libraries is the Deichman Bjørvika. This library is also perhaps the best example of how you can pursue your hobbies at such a centre.

The library has everything from audio recording equipment to DJ decks and clubs for people who like to fix and tinker with electronics. This is in addition to 3D printers, sewing machines and graphic design equipment.

READ MORE: What you might not have known about Oslo’s Diechman Bjørvika library

Advertisement

Not all libraries will be so well equipped. However, some will still offer a chance to pursue a hobby or act as a meeting place for book clubs or board games.

Attend talks, seminars and events.

In 2014, Norway's Libraries Act was amended slightly. This was done with the intention of ensuring that libraries can become an arena for public conversations and debate.

More than a million people a year attend events at public libraries. Again, the biggest cities are most likely to attract more interesting seminars. Upcoming events are typically on your local library's website.

If you have children, there are normally quite a few events planned for them. The most common are arts and crafts workshops, children's cinemas, and reading challenges.

Unlike other clubs and activities, these services may remain active during the summer, too, giving parents a low-cost option to keep their kids occupied.

Remote work

While you can't permanently relocate your home office to a public library full-time, you can use the quiet, relaxed environment as a place to sit down and get stuck into some work.

Plenty of libraries allow people to get some work done, especially students.

If you need to change up your scenery and want something a bit quieter than a café, a library is a good alternative.

Advertisement

Some libraries also have the opportunity to book private rooms if you need to get work done without distractions or if you will be in a meeting.

Meet people

Given all the different things you can do at a library, it also acts as a good place to expand your social circle.

Whether meeting people with a shared hobby or other parents or exchanging your language and culture with somebody from a different background, there are plenty of ways to meet new people with whom you may share something in common.

With there typically being something in common with the people you are meeting at a library event or workshop, breaking the ice with small talk doesn't feel as awkward either.