Which parts of Norway are likely to be overcrowded with tourists this summer?

One of the benefits of travelling to Norway is that it is a fantastic place to visit during both the summer and the winter.

While the colder months have winter sports and the Northern Lights, the summer allows you to make the most of the country's fantastic lakes, mountains, hiking, and biking trails.

Still, some places are more likely to be overcrowded than others.

Sometimes, quick and handy solutions may help make overtourism more manageable by avoiding crowds or personally minimising congestion. However, this won't be the case for every site.

Pulpit Rock

Since 2011, the number of visitors to Pulpit Rock in southwest Norway has doubled to around 350,000 or so.

The high increase in visitors has made the trails and the top of the mountain quite congested. While this won't spoil the trip or the view at the top for many, it has caused concerns over how much damage overtourism has been doing to the trails and the local environment.

If you really want to avoid queues, try starting earlier or later than other hikers to avoid peak times. Going on a weekday or camping in the surrounding area could also help.

Trolltunga

Another of Norway's most famous nature spots is Trolltunga. It is renowned for the cliff at the top, which hangs 1,180 metres above sea level.

The views from the top and the pictures you can take at the site have made it incredibly popular in recent years, partly thanks to social media. This has seen the number of hikers go from a few thousand annually to 80,000 per year.

As the hike can take 12 hours, there doesn't really seem to be a "best time" to tackle the ascent. This is because the trip's length means there will be other hikers whenever you decide to embark.

The top is where the overcrowding will be most felt, and there is typically a queue at the cliff for people to enjoy the view or grab a picture.

If you really want to get that perfect picture, the best thing you can do is not hold up the queue by spending forever at the top. Instead, grab a few quick pictures, decide what you like or don't like about them, and rejoin the queue for another attempt.

Lofoten

The Lofoten archipelago in Nordland is an all-year-round destination for several reasons. In the summer, it becomes a popular destination for hiking, kayaking, fishing, road trips, and more.

Overtourism has been an issue in the region for nearly a decade. It leads to congested roads, damage to the local environment from people leaving behind their waste, and degradation of hiking trails.

Despite a local population of around 24,500, the region receives hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

Trollstigen

Arguably, Norway's iconic road, Trollstigen, is visited by around one million people every year. This is especially impressive as the road is only open during the summer.

During high season, a car crosses the Trollstigveien Plateau every 10 seconds. Plenty of slower vehicles, such as coaches full of tourists, caravans, mobile homes, and cyclists, also take to the hills.

A number of measures have been implemented to try to prevent queues and congestion, such as closing some stopping points and placing traffic controllers at key locations.

However, if you prefer quieter roads, it is best to travel outside peak hours.

Ålesund Fjellstua

The stunning town of Ålesund is unique for a few reasons.

Firstly, the gothic style in which the city was rebuilt following a fire is particularly unique for Norway. Secondly, a popular viewpoint at the top of the city offers a stunning view of the city and surrounding areas.

There are several ways to access the viewpoint, either through forest trails from outside the city centre or via accessible stairs leading the whole way up.

Overcrowding and vandalism have been issues at Fjellstua in recent years. Extreme congestion has also occurred on the narrow roads leading up to the viewpoint, which are regularly packed with tourists.

Gates have been installed at Fjellstua to try to prevent overcrowding.

Flåm

Two things attract visitors to Flåm, the world-famous railway and fjord cruises—many visitors to the region like to combine the two activities.

The town can become particularly overcrowded during the summer due to tourists spilling out from the cruise port.

The train journey, considered one of the most stunning in the world, can also struggle with overcrowding.

You can take the Flåm Railway all year round. Photo by Daniele D'Andreti on Unsplash

The best bet would be to travel to the area outside of peak season, as the fjords aren't going anywhere, and the train runs all year round.

Many experts recommend spring as the best time as you will be able to enjoy the trees and plants in the area flowering.

Geiranger

Gerignager has seen a steady increase in tourism since the fjord it shares its name with was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005.

This makes the area a popular destination for cruise tourists. Despite only boasting a few hundred residents in the winter, tourists descend upon the town in their tens of thousands during the summer.

Overtourism has presented a difficult balancing act in the area. This is because measures have been announced to protect the area from the damage cruise ships do to the fjord.

However, local politicians have considered dropping the UNESCO tag in order to keep tourism money flooding into the local economy.