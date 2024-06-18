Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Rising shipping costs may delay interest rate cuts

The recent surge in shipping prices, now 200 percent higher than at the same time last year, could influence central bank decisions on interest rate cuts.

Marius Gonsholt Hov, chief economist at Handelsbanken, told the newspaper E24 that this trend impacts inflation, making it harder for central banks to control overall price levels.

Gonsholt Hov further said that while central banks can't directly influence shipping costs, these rising prices contribute to higher overall inflation.

The global decline in inflation has largely been due to falling consumer goods prices. However, service prices remain high, pushing consumption costs up and slowing the reduction in overall inflation.

As a result, central banks may opt to maintain high interest rates to manage inflation more effectively.

Norway increases aid to UNRWA by 100 million kroner

Norway is providing an additional NOK 100 million to the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) reported on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Development Minister Anne Beathe Tvinnereim made the announcement during a joint press conference with UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini.

This new contribution brings Norway's total support for UNRWA to 375 million kroner in 2024.

Trollstigen closed until Thursday for safety assessment

Trollstigen, a major tourist attraction in Møre og Romsdal, Norway, will remain closed until at least Thursday following a rockfall incident that damaged a car on Sunday.

Brynjulv Eide, county head of road operations, announced that a new assessment will be made at 1pm on Thursday.

The popular tourist road, which attracts visitors from around the world, faced a delayed opening this year on June 7th due to rockfall risks.

Man sentenced to prison for bomb threat against Bergen police station

A man in his 20s has been sentenced to 35 days in prison for making a bomb threat against the Bergen city centre police station in 2022.

The incident occurred after police seized his mobile phone, prompting him to call the emergency number 112 and threaten to blow up the station, claiming he could make bombs.

The Hordaland District Court issued the verdict on Tuesday, as reported by the local newspaper Bergens Tidende.