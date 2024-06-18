How to enjoy summer in Norway like a Norwegian

Advertisement

Norway is often associated with its stunning fjords and winter sports (most people usually imagine Tromsø in northern Norway when they think about the country).

However, as anyone living in eastern or western Norway will tell you, the country can often feel very central European when it comes to the weather, and it really does enjoy its fair share of summer each year.

As temperatures rise and daylight stretches late into the evening, many Norwegians reveal a different, more vibrant side of themselves.

The reserved demeanour often observed during the colder months disappears; instead, a welcoming, almost "party" spirit emerges, making summer a special affair in the country.

If you want to enjoy the season like a local, this mix of activities best reflects the Norwegian way of life.

Hit the beaches and parks

When the temperatures rise and the Sun shines, Norwegians flock to beaches and parks for sunbathing and socialising.

This is a time when people seem to become happier and more open, shedding their usual reserve.

It's common to see Norwegians lying close to each other in bikinis, enjoying the Sun's warmth (walk through any city park in Bergen, western Norway, in July, and you'll see swarms of Norwegians lying on the grass, laughing, and just having a good time).

For newcomers to the country, the contrast in behaviour between summer and winter can be striking, with a noticeable Norwegian friendliness that emerges with the summer light.

Don't let it go to waste!

Plan a boat or tent trip

Norwegians love spending time in nature, and thanks to Allemannsretten, they have the right to roam freely on uncultivated land.

This freedom allows for spontaneous tent pitching almost anywhere, whether it's a secluded forest spot or a scenic lakeside.

For the adventurous, spending the night in a hammock or even under the open sky is a cherished experience. It offers a sense of freedom that the average Norwegian values quite highly.

Boat trips also fall under the category of experiences that strengthen this sense of freedom, and many Norwegians hop on their vessels – or rent one out – and head out into the fjords.

Summer fishing is a popular activity around the Lofoten Archipelago. Pictured is a fisherman with a cod caught close to Svolvær in June 2023. Photo: The Local Norway

Dust off your fishing gear

Fishing is a year-round passion in Norway, but summer brings a special joy to the activity.

Norwegians relish the chance to catch fresh fish while enjoying the excitement that fishing brings, and the country is famous for its abundant fishing stock.

Anglers have numerous opportunities to try their luck in virtually every part of the country, whether fly fishing for salmon or casting a lure for cod.

Fishing tourism is especially booming in northern Norway, and you won't struggle to find fishing tours in popular tourist hotspots like the Lofoten Islands.

The season of cabin comforts

For many Norwegians, a long weekend or holiday often means a trip to the cabin.

Cabins, whether in the mountains, forests or by the sea, are seen as a beloved escape from daily life.

These retreats, ranging from simple huts to more elaborate structures with electricity and internet, offer a cosy refuge where Norwegians can unwind, drink freshly brewed coffee, and enjoy the natural surroundings.

The Norwegian Trekking Association (DNT) provides access to a network of cabins across national parks and mountains, which you can check out on their website.

A beer in the Sun

Summer in Norway means finally being able to enjoy a beer outdoors, a practice known as utepils.

With good weather, Norwegians cherish the chance to relax with friends, savouring cold beers in the warm sunshine - something that might seem ordinary to foreigners but is seen as a magical experience in a country where the weather can often be quite unreliable.

Heading south

Many Norwegians spend part of their summer in southern Europe, particularly Italy or Spain.

This trend includes retirees leveraging the cost of living differences and younger Norwegians seeking sunny, affordable escapes.

If you can't imagine summer without scorching 30°C temperatures while at the same time saving on some expenses (such as food and drinks), heading southwards to destinations such as the Canary Islands, the Costa del Sol, or the Balearic Islands might just be one of the most Norwegian things you can do this summer.