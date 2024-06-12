Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Strike that threatened to close airports averted

Several Norwegian airports will no longer be subject to a strike among staff at Norway's state-owned operator Avinor.

The agreement came after talks headed into mediation over time. Staff at several airports were ready to strike from noon Wednesday, and passengers were warned that several airports, such as Bergen, would be forced to close to passenger traffic.

"Spekter (the employer's association) and Avinor (the state-owned airport operator) are satisfied that, with the help of the national mediator, we reached an agreement with LO Stat/NTL (Norwegian Civil Service Union). In this way, we avoided a strike that would have greatly affected the air passengers and air traffic," Anne-Kari Bratten at Spekter said.

Norway takes UN aid leadership role

Norway will head up the donor group for the UN's emergency aid organisation (OCHA), which focuses on securing funds for ever-increasing humanitarian needs.

The group consists of 30 countries that advise on priorities, policy, management and funding.

"That Norway has been given this role in such a demanding time, we must use it for the best for those who need it," Development Minister and Centre Party MP Anne Beathe Tvinnereim said.

Oslo's city council agree on new budget

The right-wing coalition heading up Oslo's City Council has agreed on a revised budget for 2024.

The city council will spend an additional 78 million kroner this year. More money has been set aside to help young people secure summer jobs.

There will also be investment in dementia choirs and a new school playground in Sofienbergparken.

Oslo will also test a night metro service between Østerås and Ellingsrud one night a week.

Warholm takes gold in the European Championships

Karsten Warholm made it three 400-metre hurdle golds in a row last night at the European Championships on Tuesday.

"It is fantastically good. You are relieved but also very happy. I think I get to take good time. It was really just a good feeling, a good atmosphere here today.

My body felt good, and I got the answers I was looking for," Warholm told public broadcaster NRK.

Warholm set a championship record time of 46.98 seconds.

He goes into the Olympics as the hot favourite for gold and currently holds the record time for the Olympics too.

Emergency alert system to be tested

Police in Norway will send emergency alerts to all mobile phones, and the civil defence will test out emergency sirens across the country at midday.

Phones will play out a loud sound and vibrate unless completely switched off or put into aeroplane mode. Phones on silent, low volume, or with notifications muted will still play the alert at full volume.

The message sent to phones will tell the public to seek information. The message will read “Viktig melding – søk informasjon / important message - seek information”.

Messages will be sent in either English or Norwegian, depending on the recipient's phone and settings.