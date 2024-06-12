Major airport strike in Norway averted
A deal was struck in the early hours of Wednesday morning to prevent a strike that threatened to close several airports in Norway to air traffic.
The employer organisation Spekter and the Norwegian Civil Service Union (NTL) agreed on a deal after talks extended past the deadline and into overtime.
The strike would have seen employees at state-owned airport operator Avinor walk out from midday Wednesday.
"Spekter (the employer's association) and Avinor (the state-owned airport operator) are satisfied that, with the help of the national mediator, we reached an agreement with LO Stat/NTL (Norwegian Civil Service Union). In this way, we avoided a strike that would have greatly affected the air passengers and air traffic," Anne-Kari Bratten at Spekter said.
Crucial operations such as fire and rescue services, technical maintenance, and administrative functions would have been disrupted because of the strike.
The strike being averted significantly lowers the risk of disruption at Norwegian airports this summer after an earlier deal was agreed upon for airport staff, and Norwegian pilots also signed the ink on a new wage package.
However, SAS cabin staff may still strike, with no deadline currently set for an agreement to be reached.
Comments
See Also
The employer organisation Spekter and the Norwegian Civil Service Union (NTL) agreed on a deal after talks extended past the deadline and into overtime.
The strike would have seen employees at state-owned airport operator Avinor walk out from midday Wednesday.
"Spekter (the employer's association) and Avinor (the state-owned airport operator) are satisfied that, with the help of the national mediator, we reached an agreement with LO Stat/NTL (Norwegian Civil Service Union). In this way, we avoided a strike that would have greatly affected the air passengers and air traffic," Anne-Kari Bratten at Spekter said.
Crucial operations such as fire and rescue services, technical maintenance, and administrative functions would have been disrupted because of the strike.
The strike being averted significantly lowers the risk of disruption at Norwegian airports this summer after an earlier deal was agreed upon for airport staff, and Norwegian pilots also signed the ink on a new wage package.
However, SAS cabin staff may still strike, with no deadline currently set for an agreement to be reached.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.