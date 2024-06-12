Advertisement

Strikes

Major airport strike in Norway averted

Frazer Norwell
Published: 12 Jun, 2024 CET. Updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024 10:56 CET
An airport strike that threatened to disrupt travel in Norway has been averted. Pictured is an airport terminal. Photo by Maëva Vigier on Unsplash

A deal was struck in the early hours of Wednesday morning to prevent a strike that threatened to close several airports in Norway to air traffic.

The employer organisation Spekter and the Norwegian Civil Service Union (NTL) agreed on a deal after talks extended past the deadline and into overtime.

The strike would have seen employees at state-owned airport operator Avinor walk out from midday Wednesday.

"Spekter (the employer's association) and Avinor (the state-owned airport operator) are satisfied that, with the help of the national mediator, we reached an agreement with LO Stat/NTL (Norwegian Civil Service Union). In this way, we avoided a strike that would have greatly affected the air passengers and air traffic," Anne-Kari Bratten at Spekter said.

Crucial operations such as fire and rescue services, technical maintenance, and administrative functions would have been disrupted because of the strike.

The strike being averted significantly lowers the risk of disruption at Norwegian airports this summer after an earlier deal was agreed upon for airport staff, and Norwegian pilots also signed the ink on a new wage package.

However, SAS cabin staff may still strike, with no deadline currently set for an agreement to be reached.

More

