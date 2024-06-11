Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Oslo cuts prices of monthly public transport passes

Starting September 1st, Oslo's monthly public transport passes will be 150 kroner cheaper, bringing the cost down to 747 kroner.

This price reduction is part of the Liberal Party's (Venstre) election pledge for more affordable public transport, according to the newspaper Aftenposten.

Students will see their monthly pass price drop from 537 to 448 kroner, while seniors will benefit from a decrease from 449 to 374 kroner.

The price of single tickets will remain unchanged.

During its current mandate, the Oslo City Council aims to reduce the monthly pass price even further to 499 kroner.

"We have taken a big step to fulfil our election promise," transport councillor Marit Kristine Vea said.

Potential strike at Norwegian airports still in the cards

If no agreement is reached between employee and employer side negotiators, 140 Avinor employees will strike starting Wednesday.

The affected airports will include Bergen, Førde, Ålesund, Brønnøysund, Kirkenes, Kristiansand, and Oslo.

Thorgeir Landevaag, Oslo Airport's director, warned of significant disruptions if the strike occurs. Some airports will halt passenger traffic, and others will see complete closures.

The mediation deadline is midnight Tuesday, with a possible strike beginning June 12th at noon.

Nationwide emergency alert test scheduled for Wednesday

On Wednesday at noon, the police will send emergency alerts to all mobile phones in Norway.

Simultaneously, the Civil Defense will test sirens across the country, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) reported on Tuesday.

The Directorate for Social Security and Preparedness (DSB) urged people to inform their family and friends about the test to ensure everyone is aware that it is only a drill.

German tourists rescued from Rondvassdalen

On Monday, Red Cross rescue crews rescued two German tourists in their 20s from Rondvassdalen in Rondane, Innlandet.

According to the police, the tourists, who had run out of energy and were unprepared for the snow and low temperatures, were checked by healthcare professionals and did not require further medical supervision.