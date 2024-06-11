Oslo to slash prices of monthly public transport passes

Advertisement

Starting in September, Oslo's monthly public transport passes will be 150 kroner cheaper, bringing the cost down to 747 kroner.

This price reduction is part of the Liberal Party's (Venstre) election pledge for more affordable public transport, according to the newspaper Aftenposten.

Price cuts for students and seniors

Students will see their monthly pass price drop from 537 to 448 kroner, while seniors will benefit from a decrease from 449 to 374 kroner.

The price of single tickets will remain unchanged.

During its current mandate, the Oslo City Council aims to reduce the monthly pass price even further to 499 kroner.

"We have taken a big step to fulfil our election promise," transport councillor Marit Kristine Vea told Aftenposten.

"It's been 16 years since Oslo last experienced a substantial and lasting reduction in the price of monthly passes," Vea said.

Future cuts and timing

The transport councillor emphasised that future reductions would need to be balanced with budget considerations.

When asked about the 44-kroner increase in the price of monthly passes this winter, Vea explained that it was due to the annual price and cost adjustment.

"We promised a reduction of 150 kroner from the current price. This is a good start. We have even higher ambitions for better and cheaper public transport travel," she said.

The price cut will take effect on September 1st, which coincides with the start of the school year when traffic typically increases after the summer holidays.