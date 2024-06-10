Why phones and sirens in Norway will play an emergency alert on Wednesday

Advertisement

Police in Norway will send emergency alerts to all mobile phones, and the civil defence will test out emergency sirens across the country on Wednesday.

The public has been asked to share news of the test with as many people as possible so recipients of emergency messages know the alert is just a test.

Phones will play out a loud sound and vibrate unless completely switched off or put into aeroplane mode. Phones on silent, low volume, or with notifications muted will still play the alert at full volume.

The message sent to phones will tell the public to seek information. The message will read “Viktig melding – søk informasjon / important message - seek information”.

Messages will be sent in either English or Norwegian, depending on the recipient's phone and settings.

Such warnings are tested every six months, once on the second Wednesday in January and again on the second Wednesday in June.

Sirens will blare three times with a one-minute pause between each message. There are around 1,200 sirens across Norway, and it expected that around half the population will be able to hear them.