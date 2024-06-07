Travel across Norway could be hit by ferry strike

Advertisement

A mediation deadline of midnight for the union representing ferry workers, The Norwegian Maritime Officers' Association (NMOA), and the ferry industry's branch of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) to strike a deal has been set.

The ferry workers' union has already announced that it is ready to strike from Saturday, June 8th to secure a deal.

Some 33 ferries across the country will be docked if the mediation fails to lead to an agreement. The strike only concerns domestic ferries, so won't affect the Oslo-Kiel, or Kristiansand-Hirtshals connections.

"We put a lot of effort into balancing the withdrawals, so that we don't isolate any communities, but you have to prepare for there to be a bit of a queue," Hans Sande from NMOA, told public broadcaster NRK.

Some of Norway's busiest ferry routes, including the Moss-Horten connection, the ferry between Oslo and Nesodden from Aker Brygge, the ferry between Tromsø and Harstad, and the extensive network of ferries along European route E39 in Vestland county, west Norway, could be affected by the strike.

The NMOA has published a full list of connections that will be affected by the strike on its website.