Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

No Ukrainians have lost residence under new travel rules

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) has reviewed the residence of 51 Ukrainians who have travelled back to Ukraine since receiving asylum, with 38 dropped and 13 still under review.

Guidelines were updated around six months ago, which meant Ukrainians who travelled home after receiving asylum in Norway faced losing their residence rights.

"Many have been in their home country due to illness in close family or a funeral. Some have had slightly milder reasons, such as looking after or repairing their property in Ukraine. Most have had short stays in Ukraine of a few days or a few weeks," Dag Bærvahr from the UDI told the newspaper Aftenposten.

Aftenposten reports that in many cases where the review into residence was dropped, the trip was for legitimate reasons, that it started before the rules changed, or that the person was not sufficiently informed about the change.

Man arrested after several fires in Oslo

A man in his 20s has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire in the Kjelsås area of Oslo.

He is also being investigated for several other fires started in the area.

"Good witness information leads us to a person whom we now suspect of being behind one of the cases. The investigation will then show whether we are able to link the person in question to several cases," a senior officer in the Oslo police force said.

On Thursday night, four cars were set alight in the Kjelsås area. Police haven't ruled out that other perpetrators could be involved.

Norwegian Ski Association could face bankruptcy

Public broadcaster NRK reports that the Norwegian Ski Association could potentially face bankruptcy.

According to documents seen by NRK, "The ski association faces a real risk of bankruptcy within a short time." Finances have been a big issue for the ski association since last summer.

Arne Baumann, general secretary of the association, told NRK that the association had adopted a revised budget.

"It is a demanding situation, as for many other sports in Norway, but to call it a risk of bankruptcy is the wrong term. We emphasize having good control, and the board has adopted a revised budget. I will explain this in the courtroom on Saturday," he told NRK on Thursday.

Strike could hit ferry connections

Up to 33 ferry connections across Norway could be affected by a strike if a new deal on wages and working conditions isn't agreed by midnight.

"We put a lot of effort into balancing the withdrawals, so that we don't isolate any communities, but you have to prepare for there to be a bit of a queue," Hans Sande from the Norwegian Maritime Officers' Association told NRK.

Many connections in west Norway will be affected by delays and cancellations, as will the Moss-Horten connection.

The ferry between Aker Brygge and Nesodden and Tromsø and Harstad could also be affected.