Norway's famous Trollstigen road reopens for summer

Advertisement

Norway's iconic Trollstigen reopened on Friday morning following its winter closure. Up to one million travellers are expected to use the road this summer.

READ MORE: Essential tips for driving Norway's famous Trollstigen road

The risk of landslides and tumbling rocks had given officials a headache when deciding an opening date for Trollstigen, with the name meaning "the troll's path".

Trollstigen is one of several roads across Norway that closes during the winter. The opening and closing dates depend on snow, weather, and the risk of accidents.

Despite officially opening in full for summer, officials have warned that the road could be closed at short notice due to the risk of landslides.

"We must expect that there may be more frequent closures throughout the season. The situation in Trollstigen is more unpredictable than it has been before," Ole Jan Tønnesen, county road manager in Møre and Romsdal, told public broadcaster NRK.

Advertisement

Several new measures have been introduced to increase safety and reduce the risk of landslides for those using the roads.

These include new protocols for dealing with the risk of rockfall, the closure of some stopping points, and traffic controllers being on-site to prevent congestion at bottlenecks or sections of the road prone to landslides.

Officials will also be on site every day between the start of July until the start of August to ensure things run smoothly during high season.