Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Property prices in Norway increase again

Figures from Real Estate Norway show that house prices in the country rose by 0.9 percent in May, far more than expected.

“The housing price trend so far in 2024 is far stronger than what we envisioned at the start of the year and in retrospect, we overestimated the effect of the interest rate increases and underestimated the effect of wage increases on house prices,” Real Estate Norway CEO Henning Lauridsen said.

The average house price in Norway at the end of May was 4.78 million kroner. It took around 44 days for a home on the market to be sold.

House prices have risen by 8.2 percent in 2024.

“So far this year, there has been a strong rise in house prices in all areas, and Bergen, Stavanger, Ålesund and Porsgrunn/Skien stand out with particularly strong development,” Lauridsen said.

Union sceptical of going to a wage board

On Wednesday, Norway’s government ended the strike among members of the Confederation of Unions for Professionals (Unio) for public safety reasons.

This means that the dispute will be resolved by a compulsory wage board. However, Unio said it has no faith in the national wage board.

Both the state and the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) will have seats on the wage board. Although LO is also a union, it and Unio have differing views on how the collective bargaining agreement should be structured.

Unio decided to strike to keep its deal separate. In contrast, the state and LO wanted all four unions representing public sector workers to be covered by the same agreement.

“This wage settlement has been politicised by the government from day one. The government has shown zero willingness to negotiate. This has been a political process, not a negotiation process. The government has tried to push us into place, with LO as a cheerleader,” Unio leader Ragnhild Lied said to the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten.

Haaland hattrick sinks Kosovo

Norway cruised to a fairly routine win over Kosovo in their post-season friendly at Ullevål Stadium on Wednesday night.

Erling Braut Haaland grabbed all the goals to secure Norway’s first win this year, ending a four-game drought at the international level for the striker.

Blixtunnel closed

The Blixtunnel on the Follo railway was closed between Oslo S and Ski on Thursday morning due to a signal failure.

The closure affects the R22 between Oslo S and Rakkestad, L2 between Stabekk and Ski, R21 between Stabekk and Moss, and RE20 between Oslo S and Halden.