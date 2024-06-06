How you can watch the 2024 European Championships on TV in Norway

Advertisement

Commencing June 14th, the European Championships will see some of the world's best national teams and players go head to head.

Germany is hosting this year, and some 24 teams will participate, with the hopes of reaching the final on June 14th.

Despite boasting stars like Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, Norway failed to qualify for this summer's spectacle.

Still, there will be plenty of opportunities to watch the games from Norway. However, there is a slight catch as only around half the games will be broadcast for free in Norway.

The rights for the tournament are being shared between public broadcaster NRK and the broadcaster TV 2. Unfortunately for sports fans, TV 2 is a paid channel and will broadcast some of the most crucial games.

At the time of writing, a TV 2 package costs between 109 kroner and 429 kroner per month. As TV 2 will broadcast almost all games via TV 2 Direkete, you won't need the full sports package to watch the Euros.

If you don't want to fork out for TV 2, then you could try alternatives such as using a VPN to watch games with a free-to-air broadcaster. Then there's going out to bars and pubs to watch games or watching it around a friend's house who does have TV 2.

The group stages

Friday, June 14th

The tournament kicks off when hosts Germany take on Scotland. This will be shown on TV 2 only at 9pm. After this game, several matches will be played each day.

Saturday, June 15th

Group A: Hungary – Switzerland 3pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Group B: Spain – Croatia 6pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Group B: Italy – Albania at 9pm on NRK1 and NRK TV

Sunday, June 16th

Group D: Poland – Netherlands at 3pm on NRK1 and NRK TV

Group C: Slovenia – Denmark at 6pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Group C: Serbia – England at 9pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Monday, June 17th

Group E: Romania – Ukraine at 3pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Group E: Belgium – Slovakia at 6pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Diekte

Group D: Austria – France at 9pm on NRK1 and NRK TV

Tuesday, June 18th

Group F: Turkey – Georgia at 6pm on NRK1 and NRK TV

Group F: Portugal – Czech Republic at 9pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Wednesday, June 19th

Group B: Croatia – Albania at 3pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Group A: Germany – Hungary at 6pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Group A: Scotland – Switzerland at 9pm on NRK1 and NRK TV

Thursday, June 20th

Group C: Slovenia – Serbia at 3pm on NRK1 and NRK TV

Group C: Denmark – England at 6pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Group B: Spain – Italy at 9pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Friday, June 21st

Group E: Slovakia – Ukraine at 3pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Group D: Poland – Austria at 6pm on TV 2 play and TV 2 Direkte

Group D: Netherlands – France at 9pm on NRK1 and NRK TV

Saturday, June 22nd

Group F: Georgia – Czech Republic at 3pm on NRK1 and NRKTV

Group F: Turkey – Portugal at 6pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Group E: Belgium – Romania at 9pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Sunday, June 23rd

Group A: Switzerland – Germany at 9pm on NRK1 and NRK TV

Group A: Scotland – Hungary at 9pm on NRK 2/3 and NRK TV

Monday, June 24th

Group B: Albania – Spain at 9pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Sport 1

Group B: Croatia – Italy at 9pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Tuesday, June 25th

Group D: Netherlands – Austria at 6pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Group D: France – Poland at 6pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Group C: England – Slovenia at 9pm on NRK1 and NRK TV

Group C Denmark – Serbia at 9pm on NRK 2/3 and on NRK TV

Wednesday, June 26th

Group E: Ukraine – Belgium at 6pm on NRK1 and NRK TV

Group E: Slovakia – Romania at 6pm on NRK2/3 and NRK TV

Group F: Czech Republic – Turkey at 9pm on TV 2 and TV 2 Sport 1

Group F: Georgia – Portugal at 9pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte

Knockout rounds

With the tournament yet to kick off, not a lot is known about the teams that will be going head-to-head in the knockouts.

However, NRK and TV 2 will alternate between showing the early evening and late kick-offs until the semi-final stage.

The round of 16 and quarter finals will kick off at 6pm and 9pm, with two games per day on June 29th(round of 16) and June 30th (round of 16). July 1st (round of 16), July 2nd (round of 16), July 5th (quarter-final), July 6th (quarter-final).

The semis will be shown on TV2 only on July 9th and July 10th at 9pm.

The final will be shown on NRK 1 and NRK TV on Sunday, July 14th, at 9pm.