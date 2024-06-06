How you can watch the 2024 European Championships on TV in Norway
An exciting summer of football lies ahead this summer thanks to UEFA Euro 2024, and there are a number of ways you can tune in from Norway.
Commencing June 14th, the European Championships will see some of the world's best national teams and players go head to head.
Germany is hosting this year, and some 24 teams will participate, with the hopes of reaching the final on June 14th.
Despite boasting stars like Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, Norway failed to qualify for this summer's spectacle.
Still, there will be plenty of opportunities to watch the games from Norway. However, there is a slight catch as only around half the games will be broadcast for free in Norway.
The rights for the tournament are being shared between public broadcaster NRK and the broadcaster TV 2. Unfortunately for sports fans, TV 2 is a paid channel and will broadcast some of the most crucial games.
At the time of writing, a TV 2 package costs between 109 kroner and 429 kroner per month. As TV 2 will broadcast almost all games via TV 2 Direkete, you won't need the full sports package to watch the Euros.
If you don't want to fork out for TV 2, then you could try alternatives such as using a VPN to watch games with a free-to-air broadcaster. Then there's going out to bars and pubs to watch games or watching it around a friend's house who does have TV 2.
The group stages
Friday, June 14th
The tournament kicks off when hosts Germany take on Scotland. This will be shown on TV 2 only at 9pm. After this game, several matches will be played each day.
Saturday, June 15th
Group A: Hungary – Switzerland 3pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Group B: Spain – Croatia 6pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Group B: Italy – Albania at 9pm on NRK1 and NRK TV
Sunday, June 16th
Group D: Poland – Netherlands at 3pm on NRK1 and NRK TV
Group C: Slovenia – Denmark at 6pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Group C: Serbia – England at 9pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Monday, June 17th
Group E: Romania – Ukraine at 3pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Group E: Belgium – Slovakia at 6pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Diekte
Group D: Austria – France at 9pm on NRK1 and NRK TV
Tuesday, June 18th
Group F: Turkey – Georgia at 6pm on NRK1 and NRK TV
Group F: Portugal – Czech Republic at 9pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Wednesday, June 19th
Group B: Croatia – Albania at 3pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Group A: Germany – Hungary at 6pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Group A: Scotland – Switzerland at 9pm on NRK1 and NRK TV
Thursday, June 20th
Group C: Slovenia – Serbia at 3pm on NRK1 and NRK TV
Group C: Denmark – England at 6pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Group B: Spain – Italy at 9pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Friday, June 21st
Group E: Slovakia – Ukraine at 3pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Group D: Poland – Austria at 6pm on TV 2 play and TV 2 Direkte
Group D: Netherlands – France at 9pm on NRK1 and NRK TV
Saturday, June 22nd
Group F: Georgia – Czech Republic at 3pm on NRK1 and NRKTV
Group F: Turkey – Portugal at 6pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Group E: Belgium – Romania at 9pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Sunday, June 23rd
Group A: Switzerland – Germany at 9pm on NRK1 and NRK TV
Group A: Scotland – Hungary at 9pm on NRK 2/3 and NRK TV
Monday, June 24th
Group B: Albania – Spain at 9pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Sport 1
Group B: Croatia – Italy at 9pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Tuesday, June 25th
Group D: Netherlands – Austria at 6pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Group D: France – Poland at 6pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Group C: England – Slovenia at 9pm on NRK1 and NRK TV
Group C Denmark – Serbia at 9pm on NRK 2/3 and on NRK TV
Wednesday, June 26th
Group E: Ukraine – Belgium at 6pm on NRK1 and NRK TV
Group E: Slovakia – Romania at 6pm on NRK2/3 and NRK TV
Group F: Czech Republic – Turkey at 9pm on TV 2 and TV 2 Sport 1
Group F: Georgia – Portugal at 9pm on TV 2 Play and TV 2 Direkte
Knockout rounds
With the tournament yet to kick off, not a lot is known about the teams that will be going head-to-head in the knockouts.
However, NRK and TV 2 will alternate between showing the early evening and late kick-offs until the semi-final stage.
The round of 16 and quarter finals will kick off at 6pm and 9pm, with two games per day on June 29th(round of 16) and June 30th (round of 16). July 1st (round of 16), July 2nd (round of 16), July 5th (quarter-final), July 6th (quarter-final).
The semis will be shown on TV2 only on July 9th and July 10th at 9pm.
The final will be shown on NRK 1 and NRK TV on Sunday, July 14th, at 9pm.
