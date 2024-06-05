Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Minister of Finance says the future is bright

Finance minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum has said that the country's economy is headed in the right direction, with inflation slowing, stable unemployment, and decent wage growth.

He said that things were currently much better in Norway than they are in Sweden.

"Since the last finance minister's meeting last year, we have had a difficult time in Norway, but in Sweden it has really been rough. There, purchasing power has fallen much more than here, and unemployment is much higher," the finance minister told Norwegian newswire NTB.

In contrast, Sweden has considerably lower interest rates than Norway. The key policy rate in Norway is 4.5 compared to 3.75 percent in Sweden.

Heading into the autumn, those living in Norway would feel the impact of increased wages, lower childcare costs, and bumps to pensions, student loans, housing benefits and Norway's energy support scheme.

"Now, we see that what we have worked very hard for is starting to happen," Vedum said.

Norway's parliament to adopt new university admissions rules

There is a majority in parliament in favour of new university admissions rules to simplify the application process.

"This is an important milestone, now we are putting in place new rules for admission to higher education. As it is now, many young people take too long to get started with their studies," Research and Higher Education Minister Oddmund Hoel said.

The new rules are aimed at creating a fairer grades admission system. Under the current regulations, many students spend time chasing extra credits after high school to get onto competitive courses.

Parties unite under new defence plan

All parties in Norway's parliament are in favour of the new defence plan unveiled by the government on Tuesday.

"In a time of war in Europe, a heightened security policy situation and a more unpredictable Russia, we must invest more in our common safety and security," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said.

Under the new plan, an extra 611 billion kroner will be spent on defence over the next 12 years.

Norway will invest in a submarine, a long-range air defence system and expanded use of drones.

Additionally, money will be put into boosting military pensions.

Snow returns to the mountains

Snow is expected to return to Norway's mountainous regions between Wednesday and Friday, making driving conditions difficult.

A traffic centre in southern Norway has issued a warning to drivers.