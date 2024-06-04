Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Strike escalation threatens air traffic

The Confederation of Unions for Professionals (Unio) plans to escalate its strike on Wednesday, potentially significantly affecting air traffic.

READ MORE: Why Norway's public sector strike is likely to drag on

Over 50 meteorologists in Oslo and Bergen are expected to join the strike, which could disrupt weather and storm warnings essential for air and military traffic.

"It could have significant consequences for the activity related to weather warnings and storm warnings for air traffic and military traffic," Ørjan Hjortland, leader of Unio's strike committee, told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK), adding that it could "largely affect all air traffic."

Avinor, the company responsible for Norwegian airports, stated it is too early to predict the full impact on their operations.

The strike has already affected border control at Oslo and Bergen airports.

Additional forest fire helicopter deployed in northern Norway

The Directorate for Social Security and Preparedness (DSB) has deployed an additional forest fire helicopter on standby in the Tromsø to Narvik area until Thursday, June 6th.

This measure is a response to recent yellow warnings for forest, grass, and heather fire danger in parts of Nordland og Troms.

Meteorologists predict a high risk of forest fires (at the red level) in these regions on Wednesday.

Government to avoid enforcing executive bonus guidelines

The Norwegian government has decided not to use force regarding executive bonuses in state-owned companies, following Kongsberg Gruppen's decision to retain management bonuses up to 50 percent of basic salary, contrary to government guidelines.

Eivind Reiten, chairman of Kongsberg Gruppen, criticised the guidelines as harmful, emphasising the importance of performance-based pay during the company's growth phase.

Newly appointed Business Minister Cecilie Myrseth met with Kongsberg Gruppen's management on Monday to discuss the issue.

She clarified that while the government has expectations, ultimate decisions rest with the company's board.

However, when Kongsberg Gruppen deviates from these expectations, they must provide thorough explanations, the minister said.

Six robberies reported in central Oslo over one weekend

Central Oslo experienced several robberies over the weekend, with police receiving reports of six incidents.

Several young people were threatened with knives and forced to transfer money via Vipps on Saturday.

The perpetrators, described as young boys, have been identified, according to a police press release.

Given the similar methods, descriptions, and timing, police are treating the cases as potentially connected and may link them to similar robberies from the past two weeks.