How much does it cost to dine at one of Norway's Michelin-starred restaurants

For foodies worldwide, Michelin stars are the highest stamp of approval, signalling top-notch dining experiences.

The release of the Michelin Guide's Nordic Countries edition for 2024 has sparked excitement in Norway's food scene, with 20 restaurants now proudly displaying at least one Michelin star.

The latest guide saw three new restaurants in Norway earn their first Michelin star: Hermetikken in Stavanger, Bar Amour in Oslo, and Iris in the Hardanger region.

Furthermore, Re-naa achieved the coveted three-star status, joining the ranks of Maaemo – leading to Norway boasting two restaurants with three Michelin stars.

With all the current buzz surrounding Norway's food scene, many are weighing the fine dining options available in this Scandinavian country, and the price is an integral part of such considerations.

One Michelin star: Hot Shop, Lysverket, K2, À L'aise…

At Hot Shop, a Michelin-starred restaurant located on Københavngata Street in east Oslo, the food menu is priced at 1,295 kroner, which can be customised for vegetarians and people with allergies. The wine menu, which can accompany your meal, costs 1,095 kroner.

Lysverket, located on Norway's western coast, retained its Michelin star in the latest Nordic Countries guide.

Renowned for its innovative interpretations of Norwegian cuisine paired with artisanal cocktails, Lysverket offers a 10-course menu at a price of 2,040 kroner. The menu focuses on local seafood, such as handpicked scallops, dry-aged meats and seasonal vegetable dishes.

You can also choose from an extensive wine list (an alcohol-free pairing costs 560 kroner, a regular wine pairing is offered at 1,650 kroner, and a premium wine pairing will set you back 2,990 kroner).

At À L'aise, in Oslo, which has been recognised by Michelin for its "use of Norwegian produce to create sumptuous French dishes," its "Menu Prestige" featuring dishes such as soupe a l'oignon (french onion soup), duck, cabbage millefeuille, halibut from Havøysund, grilled turbot from Kristiansand and much more, is available for 2,495 kroner, with an option to pay an additional 2,295 kroner for wine pairing.

For their 2,295-kroner canard à la presse (pressed duck) menu, you'll need to reserve at least 48 hours in advance. The price for the wine pairing for this menu is set at 1895 kroner.

K2, based in Stavanger in southwestern Norway, is another restaurant that retained its Michelin star in the latest guide.

Located in Pedersgata Street, a popular Stavanger foodie hub, K2 impressed Michelin with its locally sourced produce and overall charm.

Their menu - priced at 1,430 kroner - is presented in 10 servings and focuses on seasonality, local produce, low waste, and sustainability (they also have vegetarian and vegan options). Drink pairing costs 950 kroner, while non-alcoholic pairing costs 630 kroner.

Two Michelin stars: Kontrast

Kontrast, in Oslo's former industrial district, received two Michelin stars after previously being recognised with one.

Its international team, short-haul seasonal produce, and atmospheric dining area were all worthy of praise, according to Michelin.

They offer a tasting menu called "Big Kontrast" for 2,450 kroner, with drinks pairing for 1,900 kroner (you can upgrade the pairing to more premium drinks for 2,650 kroner). The price of alcohol-free pairing is set at 995 kroner.

Kontrast also offers menus for groups in their private rooms. The restaurant offers two types of private rooms: small (4-8 guests) and large (8-16 guests).

As part of a group, you'll also get access to their Medium Kontrast menu (just note that all guests must choose the same menu), priced at 1,850 kroner, with a basic drink pairing for 1,500 kroner or the upgraded version for 1,950 kroner. Groups can opt for alcohol-free pairing for 695 kroner.

Three Michelin stars: Re-naa and Maaemo

At RE-NAA in Stavanger, Chef Sven Erik Renaa offers the best produce of the region in his intimate 21-seat studio, which proudly holds three Michelin stars.

Their booking window opens every three months (the next booking window opens on August 1st, 2024, at 9am for reservations in November, December, and January 2025).

The restaurant offers a menu featuring approximately 25 servings, focusing on high-quality products from the Stavanger region's sea, fjords, land, forests, and mountains.

The "A Taste of RE-NAA" menu costs 3,600 kroner, while the "Unique & Honest Wine Pairing" is available for 2,500 kroner. The "Fine & Classic Wine Pairing" is offered for 6,000 kroner.

At Oslo's 3-star-powerhouse Maaemo, the seasonal tasting menu is priced at 4,800 kroner per guest.

Guests can upgrade their dining experience with wine selections at 2,800 kroner per guest, prestige wine selections at 7,500 kroner per guest, or the "Holy Grails" wine selections at 16,000 kroner per guest.

For those preferring non-alcoholic options, Maaemo offers seasonal drink selections at 1,800 kroner per guest.

Reservations are released on the 1st of each month, two months before the desired booking date.

