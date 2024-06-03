Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Strike escalation disrupts police services, air travel, and higher education nationwide

The public sector strike in Norway intensified on Monday.

An additional 1,736 Confederation of Unions for Professionals (Unio) union members joined, bringing the total on the Unio side to 3,300 strikers.

This escalation will heavily impact police services, air travel, and higher education across Norway.

Nearly 300 university employees in Oslo and Akershus are on strike, causing multiple exam postponements at the University of Oslo (UiO), the Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU), and Oslo Met, according to the newspaper Khrono.

National security sector strike halted by Labour Minister Brenna

Norway's Labour Minister Tonje Brenna has halted the strike in the national security sector by the Federation of Norwegian Professional Associations (Akademikerne) due to national security concerns.

The National Security Authority (NSM) warned that it could not maintain essential services if the strike continued.

"Given the serious situation reported by the NSM, I have no other choice but to stop the strike," Brenna said.

The Akademikerne union, which had planned extensive strikes affecting over half of the NSM's workforce, is now barred from continuing the action.

Foreign tourist arrested for illegally flying a drone in Oslo

Oslo police have arrested a foreign tourist for flying a drone in a prohibited zone in the city centre.

The drone became stuck in a tree, making it easy for authorities to retrieve and secure it.

Norway's efforts to curb Indonesian deforestation

Over the past three years, Norway has invested more than a billion kroner in preventing deforestation in Indonesia, an effort that Climate and Environment Minister Andreas Bjelland Eriksen considers a good investment.



The support, totalling 156 million US dollars (over 1.5 billion kroner), was results-based, meaning payments were made only when Indonesia showed concrete results in reducing deforestation.

Eriksen highlighted the significant impact, noting that Indonesia's reduced emissions from deforestation between 2018 and 2019 are equivalent to four times Norway's annual greenhouse gas emissions.