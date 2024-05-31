Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Strike disrupts Oslo courts, threatens Norwegian Airlines operations

Oslo District Court is facing a backlog. Thirty court cases have been delayed due to ongoing strikes affecting state employees.

The strike, which started this week, has affected proceedings as police lawyers responsible for prosecution joined the strike, TV2 reported.

Furthermore, Norwegian Airlines is bracing for potential pilot strikes as negotiations stall.

Seventeen pilots are set to strike on Saturday, with 66 joining throughout the week. According to Parat union's communications manager, Trygve Bergsland, the number could total 83 by next Friday.

The pilots are currently in mediation, with a deadline for the talks set for midnight tomorrow.

Gonorrhea outbreak hits Norway

There is an alarming surge in gonorrhoea infections across the nation, with Oslo at the epicentre of the outbreak, TV 2 reported.

Marit Voltersvik, an infection control supervisor in Bergen, expressed concern.

"Although Oslo is the worst on a national basis, it is not much better in Bergen. We do not have control over the infection situation," Voltersvik said.

The 20-29 age group has seen a notable rise in infections, with women and men who have sex with men facing the highest risk.

Condom usage remains the sole protection against transmission.

Flight departing from Bodø forced to return due to brake failure

A flight departing from Bodø around 10.50 am on Thursday encountered a technical issue mid-air, VOL reported on Friday.

While approaching Svolvær, passengers were informed of the problem, and the aircraft had to return to Bodø.

Grete Ellingsen, mayor of Sortland, described the experience as unsettling.

"We approached Svolvær, and then the captain announced that we have to fly back to Bodø because there is a failure in the brake system," she said.

Shrimp prices in Norway expected to plummet

Shrimp prices are expected to plummet this year due to increased competition and reduced demand, raising concerns among Norwegian fishermen about their income, the industry newspaper Fiskeribladet reported on Thursday evening.

Allan Iversen, the general manager at the company Fiskesalg in Kristiansand, predicts prices ranging from 200 to 350 kroner per kilo, a significant drop from last year's highs of up to 500 kroner per kilo.