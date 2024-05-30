Will the Norwegian krone continue to strengthen?

Advertisement

The recent strengthening of the krone has surpassed even the March estimates of Norges Bank, Norway's central bank.

According to recent reports from E24, the Norwegian krone has steadily strengthened against major global currencies over the past month.

Earlier this week, a euro cost 11.39 kroner, a dollar was traded for 10.47 kroner, and a British pound could be exchanged for roughly 13.40 kroner.

Notably, the krone has significantly improved against low-interest currencies like the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen.

But does this month-long development indicate a more profound shift, or is it just a short-term occurrence?

Experts focus on US dollar and international markets

Recently, the strong dollar has been highlighted as one of the explanations for why the Norwegian krone is weak, SpareBank 1 SR-Bank pointed out in its analysis earlier in the week.

However, on Tuesday, chief Economist Kjersti Haugland from DNB Markets told the business newspaper E24 that increased risk appetite in the market was a key driver influencing currency dynamics.

Other analysts, such as currency strategists Nils Kristian Knudsen from Handelsbanken and Dane Cekov from Nordea Markets, also attributed the recent krone strengthening to broader global financial conditions and shifting interest rate expectations.

They emphasised the correlation between US interest rate expectations and the Norwegian krone's performance, underscoring the currency's sensitivity to international monetary policies.

So is the kroner set to recover further?

In a February interview with The Local, Cekov said that the krone's trajectory would depend on factors such as inflation abroad, interest rate cuts by the US central bank (commonly called the FED) and the European Central Bank (ECB), as well as stock market movements.

The analyst also warned that inflation in the United States and the falling expectation of interest rate cuts by the FED could both have a notable effect on Norway's currency.

"The main risk factor here is inflation in the US. At the beginning of the year, the market factored in about six to seven interest rate cuts in the US, and more people were expecting rate cuts in March. But now, there's an expectation of a potential first rate cut in June, with the market estimating around four cuts in total," Cekov said in February.

However, things have changed since then.

Recent interest rate developments in the US – including FED chief Jerome Powell's May 1st statements that a rise in the US interest rate was not particularly likely and overall relaxation in terms of interest rate expectations - have been favourable for the krone.

Furthermore, as DNB's Haugland pointed out, the fact that Norges Bank is still not expected to cut interest rates until December seems to have sparked interest in buying the Norwegian krone against the Swedish krone.

How US developments affect the krone

But how do interest rates and inflation in the US affect the Norwegian krone's exchange rate?

To put it simply, to combat high inflation in the US (which has been a problem in the US and Europe for several years now), the Federal Reserve may opt to increase interest rates or hold them at a higher level for a longer period.

When interest rates go up in the US, investing in assets tied to that currency makes sense because it gives higher returns.

That's why people want more dollars when interest rates in the US are high - they hope to make more money.

Then, when the Fed doesn't cut interest rates as much as people thought it would, it suggests that the US economy is doing okay. This, in turn, makes investors feel good about the dollar and want to invest in it even more.

So, more money flows into the US, making the dollar stronger compared to other currencies, like the Norwegian krone.

Key dates

The next interest rate decision from Norges Bank will come on June 20th.

The US Fed is scheduled to hold a meeting on interest rates between June 11th and 12th.