What are the rules for obtaining BankID at different Norwegian banks?

As any newcomer to Norway quickly finds out, it's very hard to access many essential services – such as those related to health, banking, and taxes – without having a BankID.

This ID is a personal electronic proof of identity used for authorising transactions and signing online.

Individual banks issue BankID to grant customers access to public services with the highest security clearance

Typically, you'll need to physically visit your bank branch or designated location for identification verification before you can obtain BankID.

However, once you've carried out identification, most banks offer assistance in setting up BankID and addressing related issues.

BankID exists in multiple forms: with a code chip, as an app, or in its mobile version (the mobile version of BankID is slated to be discontinued soon).

The recommended solution nowadays is the BankID app, which provides enhanced security and is a tad more convenient than using the code chip (primarily because most people have their mobile phones on them wherever they go, while it might be inconvenient to carry the code chip and remember the related passwords).

While the procedures and requirements for obtaining BankID in Norway tend to be highly standardised, some differences exist between the major banks operating in the country.

DNB

To acquire a BankID from DNB, Norway's largest bank, you'll need to be over 13 years old, with certain restrictions for the 13-17 age group.

Also, physical identification is mandatory at a DNB office. Valid identity documents include Norwegian national ID cards or passports with chips.

You'll need a Norwegian birth number, though D-number holders can use an alternative login option.

You'll require an online banking agreement and a code chip from DNB. You can get both through DNB's website or by contacting the bank directly.

You can find more details on DNB's BankID requirements and terms on their website, here.

Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken offers BankID to customers aged 15 and above.

For those under 18, a guardian must initiate the BankID agreement process by contacting the bank office.

You can order BankID through the bank's website, where customers need to select the "without BankID" option and follow the provided steps.

You will then get a first-time password via email for your initial login.

After that, you'll be able to activate BankID on the app.

Storebrand

To order a BankID in Storebrand Bank, you must meet the following criteria: you must hold a bank account with Storebrand, be over 15 years old, possess a valid Norwegian birth and social security number, undergo identification with a passport, and have both a mobile number and email address.

If identification is unavailable, you can initiate the process through the bank's designated online channels or contact them directly to explain the specifics of your situation and get guidance on the next steps.

You can order an ID through Storebrand's website, here.

Sparebank 1

To get BankID from Sparebank 1, you must also present valid identification at the bank (such as a passport or an national ID card).

To check what Sparebank1 considers valid identification, you'll need to use their wizard, which will provide you with the information based on your location in Norway.

You'll also need a valid Norwegian birth and social security number.

With BankID set up, you'll get access to their banking services, document signing, and secure online shopping.

Parents can also order BankID at Sparebank 1 for children aged 13 and above.

Tip: Downloading the BankID app eliminates the need to remember passwords or carry code chips, which is why Sparebank recommends it on its website.

It's important to note that BankID is issued within a common infrastructure, so it's universally accepted across all banks.

You can view a list of all the banks that offer BankID here.