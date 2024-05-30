Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Unio and Akademikerne unions escalate strikes

The Federation of Norwegian Professional Associations (Akademikerne) and the Confederation of Unions for Professionals (Unio), two prominent public sector labour unions in Norway, have intensified their strike actions, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) reported.

The strike started due to unionised workers failing to agree on a collective bargaining deal with the state.

On Thursday morning, Unio more than doubled the number of its members on strike. Border controls and passport offices have been affected, with repercussions at Gardermoen and Flesland airports, as well as passport offices in Bergen and Trøndelag.

At the same time, Akademikerne also increased its strike output, with an additional 378 members joining the strike from Thursday. The escalation affects various public inspectorates, ministries, and law enforcement entities such as Kripos and the Oslo Police District.

With this escalation, more than 5,000 workers are now on strike.

Report: Surge in suicides and overdoses

A new report by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) has brought to light new statistics regarding suicides and deaths induced by alcohol and drugs in 2023, marking the highest numbers since 1988.

In 2023, 693 suicides were recorded, reflecting an increase of 70 compared to the previous year.

Senior physician Marianne Strøm from the Causes of Death Register at the NIPH said that this surge in suicides aligns with a pre-existing trend predating the pandemic, indicating a concerning trajectory in suicide rates.

Men continue to be disproportionately affected, constituting 71 percent of the suicides in 2023, a pattern consistent with previous years.

The report also underscores a concerning rise in overdoses.

Norwegian breakthrough in curbing greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture

A new method developed by researchers at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences shows promise in significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, particularly nitrous oxide (N2O).

Traditionally, nitrogen-containing fertilisers, vital for plant growth, contribute to releasing nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas.

However, the researchers have discovered certain bacteria capable of consuming nitrous oxide in soil, effectively preventing its release into the atmosphere.

According to the researchers, this method holds the potential to slash European nitrous oxide emissions from agriculture by a third.

Coop set to trial dispensers to stop plastic bag theft

In a bid to curb plastic bag theft, the supermarket giant Coop is set to pilot a new initiative in selected stores in Oslo, as reported by TV2.

In this trial, customers will need to register their plastic bag requirements at the self-service checkout.

After that, they will need to wait for a plastic bag to be dispensed from a designated dispenser.