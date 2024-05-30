Norway's public sector strike escalates as thousands walk out

Advertisement

The Federation of Norwegian Professional Associations (Akademikerne) and the Confederation of Unions for Professionals (Unio), two prominent public sector labour unions in Norway, have intensified their strike actions, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) reported.

The strike started due to unionised workers failing to agree on a collective bargaining deal with the state.

On Thursday morning, Unio more than doubled the number of its members on strike. Border controls and passport offices have been affected, with repercussions at Gardermoen and Flesland airports, as well as passport offices in Bergen and Trøndelag.

"It is important for us to have responsible strike escalation that does not endanger life, health and safety. We are aware that this is a sharp escalation. Unfortunately, it will be felt not only for the employer but also for the public," the leader of Unio's state strike committee and deputy leader of the Police Union, Ørjan Hjortland, told the NRK.

At the same time, Akademikerne also increased its strike output, with an additional 378 members joining the strike from Thursday. The escalation affects various public inspectorates, ministries, and law enforcement entities such as Kripos and the Oslo Police District.

With Thursday' escalation, more than 5,000 public sector workers are now on strike.

Escalation repercussions

The expanded strike will also affect police services, universities, and colleges nationwide.

Talking to Norwegian media, Hjortland emphasised the gravity of the situation.

"With this extensive strike escalation, we emphasise how serious the situation is," he said.

Several police districts, including the South-Western Police District, Western Police District, South-Eastern Police District, and Oslo Police District, will be hard hit by the strike.

Institutions such as Kripos and the Norwegian Police Academy will also feel the impact of the strike.

Unified union appeal

Unio's Guro Lind said the potential resolution was at hand.

"The state can easily call off this strike by extending the collective agreement we agreed on two years ago," Lind said.

Kari Tønnesen Nordli of Akademikerne agreed, adding that they "want the employer side back to the negotiating table."

Plans for future escalation are underway, with Akademikerne announcing an additional 378 members to join the strike starting Monday, June 3rd.

This move will bring the number of striking workers for Akademikerne to over 2,250 members.

Background

Norwegian unions and employers negotiate collective bargaining deals yearly, with the public sector negotiating after the private sector is mostly wrapped up.

Norwegian unions and employers negotiate collective bargaining deals yearly, with the public sector negotiating after the private sector is mostly wrapped up.

This year's talks concern the entire collective bargaining agreement, not just wages. Four unions have been locked in talks with the government.

The branch of the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), which represents state employees, and the Confederation of Vocational Unions (YS) managed to agree on a deal with the state.

However, the talks between the state, the Federation of Norwegian Professional Associations and the Confederation of Unions for Professionals broke down.