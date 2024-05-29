Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Norway changes preparedness rules

The government has changed its advice on the supplies residents should have stocked in an emergency.

The Directorate for Social Security and Preparedness (DSB) now recommends that as many people as possible be prepared to fend for themselves for one week during a crisis.

The authorities advise residents to stock food with a long shelf life, lots of water, a radio, and first aid equipment.

“If more people manage for a longer period of time, it means that handling a possible crisis will be much easier,” Minister of Justice and Emergency Preparedness Emilie Enger Mehl told the online news outlet Nettavisen.

People are also being told to have money in several bank accounts and to have a reserve of cash.

Norway’s security service concerned about espionage in the Arctic

Norway’s Police Security Service (PST) has warned that a research conference in the Arctic city of Bodø could be a target for espionage.

Nord University is running the event, which will see indigenous people, ambassadors, researchers, politicians, and the business world connect.

PST, therefore, expects intelligence services from several countries to be present.

“They are looking for many types of information. All the topics at this conference are of interest. In addition to that, they are interested in the participants who are here … and who either possess sensitive information or will do so in the future,” Kjersti Helland, head of PST, told public broadcasterNRK.

Socialist Left Party makes budget demands

Norway’s minority government will negotiate its revised budget with the Socialist Left Party to get majority support for the proposals.

Ahead of time, the Socialist Left Party has said it will push for an increase in the CO2 tax and a new electricity tax.

These taxes will affect businesses in the oil sector and the tax will apply to electricity sent to oil and gas platforms.

The party believes that the higher taxes will result in oil firms investing in offshore wind.

Up to 100,000 owners without known owners

The Norwegian Tax Administration estimates that around 100,000 properties in Norway do not have a registered owner.

“It is a challenge that we do not have a sufficient overview of who owns what in Norway,” the head of the Norwegian Tax Administration, Nina Schanke Funnemark, told broadcaster TV 2.

The tax official wants to see compulsory registration for all property owners.