Tell us: What's it like moving to Norway because of your partner's job?

Advertisement

More than 15,000 registered their reason for living in Norway as family reasons, according to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration's figures on residence permits and EEA registrations.

Thousands of these will have been moving to the country because their partner landed a gig in Norway.

For many, moving to Norway due to their partner's work is an opportunity to experience something new, for others its more of a challenge.

It's not uncommon for trailing spouses to struggle more than their partner to feel at home, especially if it takes them longer than expected to find a job or a social network. This could, in some cases, force the couple or family to leave Norway when they otherwise might have stayed.

We want to know what it's been like for you.

Advertisement

Have you settled in, or are the challenges too big to overcome? What could Norway do to better support trailing spouses? Please fill out The Local's survey to share your thoughts. We might share your answers in a future article, but you can be anonymous.

If the survey doesn't appear at the bottom of the article, please click here.