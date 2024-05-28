Weather alert for torrential rain and thunderstorms issued in Norway

Advertisement

More heavy rain is expected in eastern parts of Norway on Tuesday evening. Around 12 millimetres are expected, and a yellow weather warning has been issued.

On Monday, parts of eastern Norway received 42.7 millimetres of rain, the monthly average for May being 60 millimetres.

The heavy rain flooded streets and some basements in parts of the capital.

The public has asked to avoid swimming in Oslo's harbour areas after the rain due to the presence of intestinal bacteria.

A yellow warning has also been issued for lighting in eastern Norway. The public has been asked to unplug appliances and avoid open plains and large trees. Swimming has also been discouraged.

Advertisement

Around 30,000 and 40,000 lightning strikes were registered in Norway over the past 24 hours.

During a yellow weather warning, the public is asked to "be aware" of "challenging situations".

READ MORE: What Norway's weather alerts actually mean

Below you can see a forecast posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the Norwegian Meteorological Institute