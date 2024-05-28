Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Norway recognises Palestine as a state

Norway will formally recognise a Palestinian state on Tuesday, alongside Spain and Ireland. Israel has slammed the decision.

However, the three European countries believe their initiative will see other countries follow suit.

The Nordic country has attempted to play a key role in Middle East diplomacy over the years, hosting Israeli-Palestinian peace talks at the beginning of the 1990s, which led to the Oslo Accords.

The countries prime ministers revealed the plans to recognise Palestine in a coordinated announcement last week. This led to Israel immediately recalling its envoys.

Tuesday’s move will mean that 145 of the UN’s 193 member states now recognise Palestinian statehood.

Norwegian krone strengthens

The Norwegian krone has seen a slight upturn over the past month and has strengthened against all G10 currencies.

The krone has particularly strengthened against currencies in countries where there is a low interest rate, such as the Swiss Franc or Japanese Yen.

Norway’s central bank is unlikely to lower interest rates before December, which could help the krone.

The krone is one percent stronger than the bank's forecasts for the second quarter.

Public sector strike to last

Some 3,500 workers from two unions representing the public sector are on strike after the deadline to reach a collective bargaining agreement lapsed.

Torberg Falch, a professor at the Department of Social Economics at NTNU, told the Norwegian newspaper VG that the strike was likely to drag on.

“The state generally carries out several important tasks for society to function in a good way, and this is now being weakened. I expect that the strike will last quite a long time and that it will be stepped up,” he said.

Other experts have explained that the strike would drag on as it concerned the structure of the collective bargaining agreement rather than being purely about wages.

Disagreement over age limits on social media

Norway’s government will investigate whether age limits should be introduced for social media. The Consumer Council and the Norwegian Data Protection Authority oppose the proposal.

One possibility for verifying a social media user’s age would be using BankID as an age verification means.

“I have no problems understanding that the politicians are looking in the toolbox for means of action to make it safer online for children and young people. But age verification is such an intrusive measure that we cannot simply support it,” Inger Lise Blyverket from the Norwegian Consumer Council said.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Data Protection Authority was sceptical about how the measure would affect privacy.