Norway's weak krone on firmer footing

Norway's krone has strengthened against all G10 currencies over the past month, Norwegian newswire NTB reported Tuesday.

The krone has strengthened particularly against currencies from countries with low interest rates, such as the Swiss franc and Japanese yen. On Tuesday, a euro cost 11.39 kroner, a dollar was traded for 10.47 kroner, and a British pound could be exchanged for roughly 13.40 kroner.

A euro and dollar traded for 46 and 64 øre less than they did when the krone last slumped at the end of April.

Across an average of exchange rates, the Norwegian krone was more than one percent stronger than the central bank, Norges Bank, anticipated for the second quarter.

Chief economist at DNB Markets, Kjersti Haugland, said that the higher interest rates in Norway and the likelihood that the key policy rate won't be lowered until December meant the currency was more attractive for investors than the Swedish krona.

Nils Kristian Knudsen, a currency strategist at Handelsbanken, recently said that the stronger krone wasn't a fluke.

"We are in the fourth week where the krone has been stronger. It's not just a blip," he told the business newspaper E24.

He said that financial conditions had improved globally, stock markets were performing better, and that investors were more likely to take risks.

A weaker dollar and lower interest rate expectations in the US were pointed to as factors by currency strategist Dane Cekov at Nordea Markets.