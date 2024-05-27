What you need to know about travel to and from Norway in summer 2024

Advertisement

Strike risks

Two strikes could heavily affect air travel from Norway this summer. Pilots from Norwegian have threatened a strike, and a deadline of Sunday, June 1st has been set for the union representing the pilots to reach a wage deal.

If a strike is called, Norwegian flights within Norway and to and from the country could be heavily affected.

Should a deal be agreed, there is still a strike risk among SAS cabin staff. Talks on a deal have gone to mediation, but there isn’t currently a deadline for a deal. Pilots from the airline won’t be able to strike following previous industrial action in 2022.

Thankfully, though, a strike at Oslo and Bergen airports was avoided after a deal was reached on May 27th.

At the time of writing, Norway’s public sector is on strike. Services such as the police have been affected, and if the strike escalates, queues at the border and waiting times for a Norwegian passport could increase.

Another factor affecting travel to and from Norway could be strikes in other countries.

So far, no major strikes are planned in Spain, Germany, Austria, or France, nor in Italy, although airport staff strikes are common in early summer.

Strikes may still be announced in these countries, and border force staff at some UK airports may strike.

Norwegian airports

Norway’s airports are run by the state-owned company Avinor and are generally quite efficient when it comes to punctuality and baggage.

Oslo Gardermoen has been named the most punctual airport in Europe several times. Despite that, it is highly recommended that travellers arrive at the airport as instructed by their airlines.

Getting to and from Oslo and Bergen airports is pretty straightforward. The Local has put together articles on getting to Oslo from Trop and Gardermoen and getting to Bergen from the airport.

When travelling from Gardermoen to Oslo, using local trains rather than express services costs around half as much.

Getting to Trondheim from the airport is easy thanks to regular express buses. However, these are pretty expensive, and if you plan the journey correctly, you can take a regional train for a fraction of the cost.

The Norwegian krone and cash versus card

The last two summers have been a great time to travel to Norway due to the struggling krone.

The krone is down considerably to most, but not all, major currencies. The situation is broadly expected to remain the same over the summer, meaning those paying in euros, dollars and pounds will enjoy favourable exchange rates – making trips to the country cheaper.

Norway is pretty cashless, meaning most visitors will not need to bring cash – and may even have a hard time spending it as so few venues, stores and restaurants accept it these days.

There are plenty of options for travellers wary of incurring large foreign transaction fees, such as cards that offer competitive rates, the ability to store quantities of foreign currencies, and zero fees on spending abroad.

Quiet cities and infrequent business hours

Many workers in Norway usually take four weeks off between July and August. So, if you are planning a city break, you can expect it to be quieter than usual as the locals head off on their holidays.

Smaller restaurants and shops will close until mid-August, while others will have slightly tweaked operating hours during this period. For example, they may remain closed Monday through Thursday.

Larger shops and restaurant chains will remain open, as will establishments with high tourist footfall, as it will be their busiest time of the year.

Travel disruption

Summer is normally the time of year when repairs are made to roads and train tracks.

This can lead to plenty of disruption, such as bus for train replacements.

The Local will keep you updated on major planned works. Before your travels, be sure to check online if any of the routes you wish to take will be affected.

The best prices for rail and long-distance bus travel are found online and booked before you travel. Typically, discounted tickets will be labelled minipris.

Watch the weather

Given that so many people are attracted to Norway to see the stunning scenery, you should make sure the weather is safe for hiking, swimming, or cycling.

Proper equipment is also important. Weatherproof clothes, many layers and good shoes are the bare minimum.

When heading out, be sure to bring emergency food and drink and let someone know where you will be and when you expect to return from your trip.

The best app for checking the weather in Norway is YR.

You will also need to check for the risk of forest fires, which can restrict activities like bonfires and BBQs.