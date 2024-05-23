Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Norway tightens border for Russian tourists

In response to Russia's ongoing aggression towards Ukraine, Norway has tightened its border rules, restricting entry for Russian tourists.

Effective from May 29th, only Russian citizens with specific needs will be permitted to enter the country.

This decision, according to Norwegian Justice and Emergency Minister Emilie Enger Mehl, aligns with Norway's commitment to stand alongside its allies in condemning Russia's illegal actions.

The new measures grant authorities the power to deport Russian citizens who do not meet the criteria outlined in the regulations.

Weather alert: Wind gusts, lightning, and thunderstorms expected

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued warning for Thursday, with strong gusts of wind, lightning, and thunderstorms on the forecast in southern and eastern Norway.

Areas including Oslo, Moss, Skien, Rjukan, Dokka, and Hamar are on alert.

Meteorologists predict varying intensities of bad weather across these two regions, with some areas possibly avoiding the worst of the storms.

However, lightning strikes pose a risk of fires in buildings, forests, and vegetation, adding to the existing threat of forest fires in large portions of southern and eastern Norway.

MAPS: Where is there a risk of forest fire in Norway this week?

Advertisement

Municipality in northern Norway to provide 50,000 kroner for childbirth

Lebesby Municipality, located in Finnmark County, northern Norway, has introduced a new initiative to support families.

The municipality will provide 50,000 kroner to every child born within its borders after January 1st, 2024.

Furthermore, additional payments of 30,000 and 20,000 kroner are allocated if the child resides in the municipality during their second and third years of life, respectively.

Families must apply annually to receive these benefits. This program aims to ease financial burdens for families welcoming children and encourage residency within Lebesby.

Advertisement

Turkish President Erdogan commends Norway's Palestine recognition

Turkish President Recep Erdogan applauded Norway, Ireland, and Spain for their intention to acknowledge Palestine as an independent state.

During an awards event in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with the decision.

While Norway's recognition of Palestine has garnered mixed reactions domestically, with criticism from Progress Party (FRP) leader Sylvi Listhaug, it has also drawn negative comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.