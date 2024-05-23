British Airways to launch direct London to Tromsø flight

Advertisement

The new route will see two weekly flights between London Heathrow and Tromsø from December 1st until March 27th.

The flight time between the two cities will be approximately 3 hours and 40 minutes. Tromsø is one of Norway's most popular winter destinations due to several factors, such as the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights, its scenery, and Christmas markets.

The airline said the flight times had been planned to allow for trips of around 3-4 days.

The flights will take place on Thursdays and Sundays. The Thursday flight will depart from London at 08.15am and land in Tromsø at 1pm. The return flight will take off from Tromsø at 2pm and land in London at 4:45pm.

The Sunday flights will leave London at 8:15am and touch down at 12:50pm, before taking off from Tromsø at 1:40pm and landing in London at 4:25pm.

Tromsø will become BA's most northerly destination. Return fares start from 153 pounds, and BA highlighted that customers can take skiing or snowboarding equipment as part of their checked baggage so long as the bag is within 190 x 75 x 65cm.

SAS will also launch seasonal flights between Tromsø and London this winter. Their flights take off on November 2nd.

Norwegian, from Gatwick, and Wizz Air, from Luton, also offer seasonal services between the UK and Tromsø.