Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Hundreds of thousands waiting to switch doctors

While the number of patients in Norway left completely without a doctor has fallen, some 350,000 are waiting to change their GPs.

The figures are from the University of Oslo, which will present them alongside a report on the Norwegian GP system on Wednesday.

Last summer, 228,000 residents in Norway were without a GP, although that number has now fallen to 181,000 due to the health service retaining and hiring more doctors.

According to the report, GPs themselves are more optimistic about the future.

Norway to recognise Palestine as a state

Norway will become the 144th UN country to recognise Palestine as a state on May 28th, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

“When we recognise Palestine, we can more strongly encourage other countries to support the building of a Palestinian state, and we can hold the Palestinian state accountable,” Støre said at a press conference.

The Nordic country had previously signalled an intent to recognise Palestine as a country if it could have a positive impact on the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians.

House prices to force people out of Oslo

Home prices are expected to increase sharply until 2027, with Oslo set to be particularly affected.

A recent analysis from Prognosesenteret estimates that house prices could rise by 33 percent by the end of 2027.

That would take the cost of property in Norway to 120,000 kroner per square metre.

“If the analysis is correct, it will mean that a great many buyers will be shut out of the housing market in Oslo,” Nejra Macic, chief economist at Prognosesenteret, told Dagens Næringsliv.

“People are going to be priced out of the city to an even greater extent than they have been in recent years,” Macic said.

Housing researcher André Kallåk Anundsen at the Housing Lab at Oslo Met said that increasing the supply of homes in Oslo and implementing policies to help people with regular salaries purchase homes were needed.

Sørlandsbanen closed until Thursday

The Sørlandsbanen between Vegårshei and Gjerstad will remain closed until Thursday due to damage caused to the track by a derailed freight train.

A bus for train service will be offered for the section of the track which has been closed.