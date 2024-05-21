Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Forest fire risk increases in southern Norway

In the coming days, large parts of southern Norway face a significant increase in the risk of forest fires, according to data from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.

The fire service in Sarpsborg and Rakkestad municipalities issued a warning against any form of open flame in forested areas.

"Do not light anything – no coffee fires or disposable grills… The speed at which a fire can spread and its potential size are unpredictable," they said.

At bright red, the Forest Fire Risk Index indicates a very high probability of forest fires. The index also reveals escalating danger levels from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Princess Anne honours WWII resistance in Rjukan

On Tuesday, Princess Anne of Great Britain, sister of King Charles, will visit Rjukan in Tinn Municipality in Telemark County as part of her journey across Norway.

Her visit is dedicated to commemorating the resistance efforts during the Second World War.

Among her scheduled stops, Princess Anne will visit the Vemork site, where she'll tour the museum constructed around the basement central to the famous 1943 sabotage operation.

She'll also pay her respects by laying flowers at the power station site.

Train service disrupted on Sørlandsbanen

Travellers on the Sørlandsbanen route between Drammen via Kristiansand to Stavanger should expect delays today due to the line's closure between Kristiansand and Gjerstad.

The closure is due to extensive damage from a goods train derailment in Vegårshei on Monday evening. Bane NOR estimated that repairs would require considerable time.

Bus services have been arranged between Kristiansand and Gjerstad for the remainder of Tuesday.

Further updates on the route's status will be provided by Bane NOR at noon.

Man with knife arrested in central Oslo

During the night between Monday and Tuesday, the police detained a man in his late 20s in the centre of Oslo, on Karl Johans street, following reports of him threatening multiple people with a knife.

Oslo Police District, in a press release, stated that law enforcement successfully apprehended the person in question.

The arrest occurred without incident.