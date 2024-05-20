Today in Norway: A roundup of the day's news on Monday

Advertisement

'Do not light anything': risk of forest fires in southern Norway

Fire services in southern Norway are calling on the public to refrain from lighting fires over the weekend, as parts of Norway see a rising risk of forest fires.

"There is one rule that applies: do not light anything - whether it's a fire for coffee, a primus or a disposable grill. You have no idea how quickly it can spread and how big a fire can become," Terje Romskog, the fire chief for the Rakkestad Municipality, told the NTB newswire.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute's forest fire danger index is already dark red in one area along the coast of Østfold, showing that the risk of forest fire is very high.

On Tuesday, the area of very high risk with cover all of Østfold and areas of Vestfold and by Tuesday, the area at a worst risk will expand to include large parts of Rogaland and Agder.

Norwegian vocabulary: skogbrannfare - danger of forest fire

Smoke forces evacuation of Bergen-Oslo night train

Passengers on board the night train from Bergan to Oslo were evacuated from the train at Finse in the middle of the night, after smoke began to come from the train's engine compartment.

"There was no fire, but there was smoke for some reason. They were unable to find the cause," Knut Dahl-Michelsen from police in western Norway told the Bergens Tidende newspaper.

The 176 passengers who were evacuated had to wait in a hotel for a new train, which was sent from Voss, with the passengers able to travel on to Oslo later on Monday morning.

Norwegian vocabulary: røyk - smoke

Heavy traffic expected on Whit Monday in and out of Oslo

The Norwegian Roads Administration has warned of traffic jams on the main roads in and out of Oslo on Monday as people return home from the long weekend of 17 May and Pentecost.

The worst traffic is expected on the E6 motorway between Svinesund and Oslo and on the E18 motorway between Kragerø and Oslo.

"Expect more traffic than normal towards Oslo due to the recently introduced ban on electric cars in public transport lanes. Drive carefully and show consideration," the administration said a message on X.

Norwegian vocabulary: forsinkelser - delays

Norway's greens call for 18 road projects to be scrapped

Norway's Green Party (MDG) have called for 18 of road projects planned as part of Norway's National Transport Plan to be srapped in their own alternative blueprint for transport in the country.

The party's leader, Arild Hermstad, told the NTB newswire that the government's current plan threatened to "sink our climate targets and destroy an insane amount of nature".

"The government wants to destroy four times as much nature as we do. The difference amounts to 22 square kilometres," he said.

Among the projects the party want to stop is the extension of the E6 between Moelv and Øyer, and of the E39 between Lyngdal and Ålgård.

Instead, the party wants to spend 55 billion kroner on rail projects.

Norwegian vocabulary: forskjellen - the difference